Bocox takes fifth in 500 at speedskating trials Jan 8, 2022

Brianna Bocox – a 2015 Burns grad – placed fifth in the 500-meter race at the United States Olympic speed skating trials Friday in Milwaukee.The 24-year-old finished in 39.799 seconds, which was 1.98 off the lead.Bocox finishes Olympic qualifying with the 1,500-meter race tonight.On Thursday night, Bocox finished fourth in the 1,000-meter.