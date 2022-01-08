Brianna Bocox

Brianna Bocox

 WTE/file

Brianna Bocox – a 2015 Burns grad – placed fifth in the 500-meter race at the United States Olympic speed skating trials Friday in Milwaukee.

The 24-year-old finished in 39.799 seconds, which was 1.98 off the lead.

Bocox finishes Olympic qualifying with the 1,500-meter race tonight.

On Thursday night, Bocox finished fourth in the 1,000-meter.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus