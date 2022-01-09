Brianna Bocox

Brianna Bocox – a 2015 Burns High graduate – placed fourth in the 1,500-meter race at the United States Olympic speedskating qualifying on Saturday in Milwaukee.

Bocox finished in 2 minutes, 0.963 seconds, which was 5.14 seconds behind winner Brittany Bowe.

The 24-year-old posted three top 5 finishes at the U.S. long track trials. She placed fourth in the 1,000 on Thursday (1:16.764) and fifth in the 500 on Friday (39.799).

The top two qualifiers in each event will represent America in Beijing, but countries also could earn at-large spots.

