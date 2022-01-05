BOYS BASKETBALL: Burns beats Alliance Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Isaac Bloom Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Jackson Kirkbride scored 11 points and had eight rebounds to lead Burns to a 49-33 win over Alliance on Tuesday."We played pretty well," Broncs coach Kurtis Suloff said. "Alliance is a good team and we did a good job defensively, especially the second half, of keeping our man in front and defensive rebounding."Isaac Bloom added eight points and Carter David, Cooper Lakin, and Luke Lerwick all scored six.BURNS 49, ALLIANCE 33Alliance……..9 12 4 8 — 33Burns………10 11 13 15 — 49Alliance: Timbers 17, Walker 2, McCracken 5, Miller 2, Waldron 2, Grubham 5.Burns: Bloom 8, Lerwick 6, David 6, Smith 7, Foley 2, Lakin 6, Allen 2, Hope 1, Kirkbride 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burn Luke Lerwick Alliance Sport Isaac Bloom Lakin Jackson Kirkbride Waldron Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys’ top transfer portal needs LHS’ Stucky to play in Under Armour All-America game UW’s ‘Blue Collar Boys’ provide spark from the bench McAnelly flips commitment to Utah Williams, Neyor transfers a sign of things to come if UW doesn’t adapt Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists