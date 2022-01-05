Isaac Bloom

Isaac Bloom

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — Jackson Kirkbride scored 11 points and had eight rebounds to lead Burns to a 49-33 win over Alliance on Tuesday.

"We played pretty well," Broncs coach Kurtis Suloff said. "Alliance is a good team and we did a good job defensively, especially the second half, of keeping our man in front and defensive rebounding."

Isaac Bloom added eight points and Carter David, Cooper Lakin, and Luke Lerwick all scored six.

BURNS 49, ALLIANCE 33

Alliance……..9 12 4 8 — 33

Burns………10 11 13 15 — 49

Alliance: Timbers 17, Walker 2, McCracken 5, Miller 2, Waldron 2, Grubham 5.

Burns: Bloom 8, Lerwick 6, David 6, Smith 7, Foley 2, Lakin 6, Allen 2, Hope 1, Kirkbride 11.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus