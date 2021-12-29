Jackson Kirkbride

Jackson Kirkbride

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Burns senior Jackson Kirkbride scored a game-high 26 points to help Burns to a 58-27 victory over Mitchell on Tuesday at the Sidney (Nebraska) Holiday Tournament.

Kirkbride made six 3-pointers on the night.

“Everyone contributed and played hard,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “(Kirkbride) shot the ball really well again and he was tough for (Mitchell) to stop.”

BURNS 58, MITCHELL 27

Burns…… 12 11 18 17 – 58

Mitchell…… 1 9 11 6 – 27

Burns: Bloom 2, L. Lerwick 2, Cad. David 3, Smith 5, Foley 2, C. Lakin 2, Allen 2, Allen 0, Car. David 7, Chavez 7, Kirkbride 26.

Mitchell: Anderson 2, Ayala 3, Mitchell 2, Jackson 5, Garza 1, Reisig 10, Allison 2, Thomas 2.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus