CHEYENNE — Burns outscored Newcastle 20-4 in the second quarter to pull away for a 58-42 road win on Friday.
“We finally had a good shooting night. We know we are capable of shooting like this all the time, but we had struggled lately, so we are happy to see them fall tonight,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “Our defense was much improved and we did a good job rebounding.”
Jackson Kirkbride led the Broncs (9-10 overall, 3-1 Class 3A Southeast Quadrant) with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Caden David added 12 points and eight rebounds and Spencer Smith tallied 12 points.
BURNS 58, NEWCASTLE 42
Burns……….. 10 20 14 14 — 58
Newcastle….. 12 4 15 11 — 42
Burns: Bloom 4, Lerwick 3, Cad. David 12, Smith 12, Car. David 0, Hape 0, Foley 2, Lakin 3, Kirkbride 22, Lakin 0, Allen, 0.
Newcastle: Perino 6, Ai. Chick 14, Av. Chick 3, Overman 8, Roberson 5, Tystad 4, Whitney 2.
Cheyenne East 65
Campbell County 40
CHEYENNE — Garet Schlabs scored 15 points to lead Cheyenne East to a 65-40 win over Campbell County on Friday in Gillette.
“We played really well defensively and did a lot of good things on the court,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “We’re just trying to keep getting better every day.”
Kysar Jolley added 13 points and Drew Jackson finished with 12 for the second-ranked T-Birds (16-2 overall, 3-1 Class 4A East Conference), who play at top-ranked Thunder Basin at 1:30 p.m. today.
EAST 65, CAMPBELL COUNTY 40
Cheyenne East………. 14 18 14 19 — 65
Campbell County……. 13 10 8 9 — 40
Cheyenne East: Schlabs 15, Rayl 0, Mirich 6, Bohlmann 0, Jackson 12, Hayes 4, Colgan 5, Hardy 10, Pafford 0, Jolley 13.
Campbell County: Roberson 5, Hladky 4, Kline 2, Walter 2, Diamond 5, Crim 3, Fink 6, Drube 13.
Pine Bluffs 71
Southeast 29
CHEYENNE — Four players scored in double-figures for Pine Bluffs in a 71-29 win over Southeast on Friday.
Dalton Schaefer led the top-ranked Hornets with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Stu Lerwick finished with 18 points and seven rebounds and Ryan Fornstrom added 17 points and four assists. Reed Thompson finished with 14 points.
Pine Bluffs (15-2, 2-0 Class 2A Southeast Quadrant) hosts Glenrock at 5 p.m. today.
Sheridan 83
Cheyenne South 51
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne South couldn’t overcome an early deficit against Sheridan on Friday night in an 83-51 loss on the road.
“It felt like more of a football game tonight. We got pushed around and didn’t respond well,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “We’ll learn and hope to see them at regionals.”
Maurie Alexander scored 16 for the Bison and Jeramiah Moyte added 14. Cael Hamrick led Sheridan with 16. South (8-8, 1-3) travels to Kelly Walsh today for a 2 p.m. tip
SHERIDAN 83, SOUTH 51
Cheyenne South..…. 11 15 23 12 — 51
Sheridan…………… 24 13 18 28 — 83
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 3, Jo. Moyte 2, Ray 8, Je. Moyte 14, Alexander 16, Manzanares 8, Fisher 0, Hart 0.
Sheridan: Hamrick 16, A. Sanders 8, Woodrow 3, Bateson 9, Spielman 7, Rabon 14, Leach 2, Sinclair 15, S. Sanders 9.
Thunder Basin 57
Cheyenne Central 45
CHEYENNE – Top-ranked Thunder Basin made 21 of 24 attempts from the free-throw line to thwart Cheyenne Central’s comeback bid during a 57-45 victory Friday night in Gillette.
No. 5 Central cut the Bolts’ lead to five points in the fourth quarter after falling behind 43-32 after three.
“(Thunder Basin) did a great job defensively of denying the ball and pressuring us,” Indians coach Tagg Lain said. “They didn’t let us make set plays, and we struggled to create offense.
“We needed to make back cuts and get easy looks at the basket, and we didn’t do that. Our guys played pretty darned well defensively, though.”
Central senior Nathanial Talich led all scorers with 29 points. Thunder Basin’s Deegan Williams netted 28.
Central plays against Campbell County at 2:30 p.m. today in Gillette.
THUNDER BASIN 57, CENTRAL 45
Cheyenne Central…… 15 9 8 13 – 45
Thunder Basin…… 13 12 18 14 – 57
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 3, Rigg 7, Shumway 0, Gerdes 0, N. Talich 29, Wiltanger 0, Filbin 0, Brown 6.
Thunder Basin: D. Williams 28, Ayers 11, LaFramboise 6, Holte 7, B. Williams 5.