CHEYENNE – Burns closed the Class 2A East Smackdown with a 61-47 victory over Sundance on Saturday morning in Dayton.
Cody Hape led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds. Jared Allen chipped in with 10 points and 10 boards. Angel Chavez and Cody Piasecki scored 10 points each.
“This was our most complete game of the year,” Broncs coach Kurtis Suloff said. “It feels good to start putting some stuff together. Carter David played great defensively and put a lot of pressure on the ball.
“We pressured (Sundance) all day and they struggled to handle it.”
Burns: Piasecki 10, David 8, Hape 14, J. Allen 10, H. Allen 0, Medley 4, Norris 5, Chavez 10.
Pine Bluffs 66 Wright 44
CHEYENNE – Sophomore Justin Lerwick scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds to help Pine Bluffs to a 66-44 victory over Wright at the Class 2A East Smackdown on Saturday in Big Horn.
The Hornets also got 13 points, six rebounds and four steals from senior Ryan Fornstrom. Senior Collin Jessen scored 10 points, grabbed nine boards and three steals. Senior Stu Lerwick added 10 rebounds and nine points.
Cheyenne Central 57 Rock Springs 46
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central outscored Rock Springs 19-5 during the third quarter to pull away for a 57-46 victory on Saturday.
“We were really good defensively and got out in the open floor again,” Central coach Jim Shaffer said. “That’s when we’re at our best. It’s been a tough weekend offensively. We saw some light at the end of the tunnel again, and we’re getting things figured out.”
Joe Sawyer paced the Indians with 18 points, while Zack Wiltanger added 14.
