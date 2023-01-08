CHEYENNE – Burns closed the Class 2A East Smackdown with a 61-47 victory over Sundance on Saturday morning in Dayton.

Cody Hape led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds. Jared Allen chipped in with 10 points and 10 boards. Angel Chavez and Cody Piasecki scored 10 points each.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus