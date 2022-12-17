CHEYENNE – Burns dropped its first match up at the Douglas Classic 47-30 against Wheatland on Friday afternoon.
Despite a slow start, Burns managed to keep the deficit to single digits heading into the second half, but things quickly fell apart. The Broncs scored just two points in the third quarter, and could not recover.
“Our defense really struggled guarding the pick n roll,” Broncs coach Kurtis Suloff said via email. “We have to learn to be locked in even when we have tough weeks. The good news is that with some time in the gym we will be able to fix these mistakes.”
Cody Piasecki and Cooper Lakin led the Broncs in scoring, combining for 17 of the team’s 30 points.
The Broncs got behind early and could not make up the deficit, falling to Lander 78-36.
The Broncs put up just 13 points in the first half, including just nine in the first quarter. Despite an 18-point outpouring in the third quarter, the Broncs put up just five in the final frame, while Lander ran away with the game.
Angel Chavez led the Broncs with eight points on the contest. Piasecki followed close behind, tallying seven points. He scored all five points for the Broncs in the opening frame.
“We have a common theme of coming out flat,” Suloff said via email. “The second half we were able to play better and do more of what we think we will be successful at, but it was too little too late.”
WHEATLAND 47, BURNS 30
Wheatland…… 11 12 8 16 – 47
Burns…… 5 9 2 14 – 68
Wheatland: Anderson 9, Halverson 3, Raser 2, Stenson 14, Mickelson 0, Hofrock 0, Peasley 0, Hyche 14, Suko 5, Cortez 0.
Burns: Piasecki 9, David 0, Hape 2, Lakin 8, J. Allen 3, H. Allen 0, Medley 4, Norris 2, Chavez 2, Dominguez 0.
LANDER 78, BURNS 36
Lander…… 19 21 18 20 – 78
Burns…… 5 8 18 5 – 36
Lander: Iron Eyes 6, Sixbey 5, McClung 17, Whelan 2, Lincoln 2, Washburn 2, John 5, Stauffenberg 21, Lopez 18.
Burns: Piasecki 7, David 5, Hape 5, Lakin 3, J. Allen 2, H. Allen 0, Medley 2, Norris 2, Chavez 8, Dominguez 0.
Cheyenne Central 75
Fort Collins 66
CHEYENNE – Joe Sawyer scored 25 points to help Cheyenne Central to a 75-66 victory over Fort Collins, Colorado, in the semifinals of the Greeley Roundball Invitational on Friday.
“This is by far the best team we’ve seen this season,” Central assistant Randy Filbin said. “They’ve got two or three guys who are 6-5 or bigger and are physical guys. To get up on them 10 after the first quarter was big.
“We got out in transition and shared the basketball. They cut into (the lead), but we didn’t have a lull. We stuck together and battled them down the stretch until we could pull away.”
James Brown III added 18 points, while Chase Talich chipped in with 16.
CENTRAL 75, FT. COLLINS 66
Fort Collins…… 17 14 13 22 – 66
Cheyenne Central…… 27 10 16 22 – 75
Fort Collins: McGuire 4, Kins 12, Koelner 4, Coltingham 12, Wagstaff 31, Mitchell 4.
Cheyenne Central: Tafoya 3, Whitworth 3, C. Brown 0, Shumway 4, Sawyer 25, Mas. DeHoff 0, Wiltanger 8, C. Talich 16, J. Brown 18.
Cheyenne East 76
Campbell County 40
CHEYENNE – Kysar Jolley scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Cheyenne East to a 76-40 win over Campbell County at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado.
The Thunderbirds outscored Campbell County 26-8 in the second quarter to take control of the game.
“We started shooting the ball extremely well and made five (3-pointers) in a row,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “Our defensive effort was really good, which got us some run out and easy layups. Once we start playing like that, it’s hard to overcome.”
Garet Schlabs added 14 points and seven assists, while Drew Jackson had 10 points. Nathan Mirich added nine points and eight boards, while Colter McAnelly had nine points and seven rebounds.
EAST 76, CAMPBELL CO. 40
Campbell County…… 15 8 7 10 – 40
Cheyenne East…… 21 26 12 17 – 76
Campbell County: Dorr 3, Hladky 13, Lutgen 7, Kline 2, Pelton 10, Drube 5.
Cheyenne East: C. McAnelly 9, G. Schlabs 14, J. Rayl 2, Na. Mirich 9, Lissman 0, Br. Bohlmann 4, Jackson 10, Jensen 0, Hayes 4, Lahnert 4, M. Baudendistel 0, Jolley 20.
Pine Bluffs 79
East 2nd varsity 67
CHEYENNE – Senior Ryan Fornstrom scored 30 points, dished out six assists and grabbed five rebounds to help the Pine Bluffs boys to a 79-67 victory over the Cheyenne East second varsity late Thursday night at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado.
Stu Lerwick added 18 points and seven rebounds, while Dalton Schaefer and Justin Lerwick both added 10 points.
Pine Bluffs did not provide any information from Friday’s game against Del Norte, Colorado, to WyoSports by deadline Friday.