CHEYENNE – Wheatland pulled ahead in the second quarter, and then pulled away from Burns in a 58-41 win during the Class 3A Southeast Quadrant tournament game Thursday in Wheatland.
This brief is appearing in today's edition of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle because the game ended after deadline Thursday.
The Broncs led 9-6 after the first quarter, but Wheatland outscored them 14-9 in the second. The Bulldogs held a 38-23 advantage during the second half.
“This was a tough end to a good season,” second-year Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We went from only winning one 3A game last year to winning six. We felt we had a good chance to win this game, and just struggled to get anything going.
“I’m really proud of our guys for their fight this year. We are a much better team now than we were when we started the season.”
Junior Jackson Kirkbride scored a game-high 15 points for Burns, while senior Chance Kelly added 12.
WHEATLAND 58, BURNS 41
Burns…… 9 9 11 12 – 41
Wheatland…… 6 14 15 23 – 58
Burns: Smith 0, Lerwick 0, Cad. David 6, Kelly 12, Foley 0, C. Lakin 1, Car. David 0, Hape 0, Bloom 6, Chavez 0, Kirkbride 15, Barth 1.
Wheatland: Anderson 4, Jones 8, Brow 10, Ad. Suko 2, Preuit 6, Hageman 7, Johnson 11, Smailek 8.