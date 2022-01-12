Luke Lerwick

Luke Lerwick

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Bridgeport, Nebraska, outscored visiting Burns 44-38 in the second half of a 77-61 win on Tuesday.

“We really struggled defensively,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We feel like this is one we should have had. (Bridgeport) played really well and just had more intensity than us.”

Senior Jackson Kirkbride scored a game-high 19 points, while Luke Luerwick added 16 and Caden David scored 14.

BRIDGEPORT 77, BURNS 61

Burns…… 12 11 12 26 – 61

Bridgeport…… 14 19 22 22 – 77

Burns: Bloom 3, L. Lerwick 16, Cad. David 14, Smith 0, Foley 0, C. Lakin 0, Miller 0, Car. David 5, Hape 0, Chavez 2, J. Kirkbride 19.

Bridgeport: Swires 17, Loomis 19, Lussetto 16, Hill 4, Dohse 4, Cantu 8, Nichols 9.

