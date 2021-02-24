CHEYENNE — The Burns boys basketball team couldn’t overcome a tough first quarter, falling to Rawlins 79-39 Tuesday night.
“We came out flat and played awful the first quarter. I didn’t have them ready to play and that’s on me,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We were able to see some areas we need to work on and we will get ready for Wheatland on Friday.”
Jackson Kirkbride and Spencer Smith each scored eight points for the Broncs.
RALWINS 79, BURNS 39
Burns……….2 24 8 5 — 39
Rawlins……22 16 31 10 — 79
Burns: Smith 8, Lerwick 2, David 7, Kelly 4, Bloom 3, Kirkbride 8, Lakin 7
Rawlins: Guerrero 4, Allard 17, Kern 12, Martinez 6, Barto 28, Greene 2, C. Ice 8, J. Ice 2