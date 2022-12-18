CHEYENNE – Burns dropped two more on Saturday, after struggling on Friday to find a rhythm.
Burns faced off against Lovell in their first game of the day, where they fell 44-28.
The Broncs offense scored just 12 points in the opening half, and just three points in the first quarter. However, the team played solid defense and held Lovell to just 17 points in the first half.
But the wheels came off the wagon in the second half. Lovell outscored Burns 15-4 in the third quarter and were outscored 32-16 in the second half.
Cody Piasecki led the Broncs in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Burns did not have any other players finish in double digits.
The Broncs’ second game went much worse than the first. In their game against Douglas, Burns was outscored 58-17 in the first half enroute to an 81-30 loss.
Angel Chavez was the lone bright spot for the Broncs. The senior finished the game with 16 of Burns’ 30 points. The next closest scorer on the team, Carter David, finished the game with just four points – all of which came from free throws.
LOVELL 44, BURNS 28
Lovell…… 5 12 15 12 – 44
Burns…… 3 9 4 12 – 28
Lovell: Lundberg, Padilla 5, Wombeke 9, McArthur 0, Magnus 4, Scheeler 11, Crumrine 0, Crosby 0, Romero 0, Anderson 11, Wilson 4, Nichols 0.
Burns: Piasecki 11, David 5, Hape 1, Lakin 3, J. Allen 0, H. Allen 2, Medley 3, Norris 0, Chavez 3, Dominguez 0.
DOUGLAS 81, BURNS 30
Douglas…… 31 27 8 15 – 81
Burns…… 9 8 8 5 – 30
Douglas: Rinn 15, Pearson 10, Hughes 11, Pyle 0, Halquist 10, Trevizo 10, Roberts 2, Curtis 8, Zwetzig 17, Trujillo 6, Ortega 2.
Burns: Piasecki 2, David 4, Hape 3, Lakin 0, J. Allen 3, H. Allen 0, Medley 2, Norris 0, Chavez 16, Dominguez 0.
Cheyenne Central 59
Greeley West 30
CHEYENNE – Joe Sawyer scored 17 points to help Cheyenne Central to a 59-30 victory over Greeley (Colorado) West on Saturday at the Greeley Roundball Invitational.
“They really tried to slow the game down and muck it up,” Indians coach Jim Shaffer said. “We couldn’t get out and play fast and run like we want to do, but we competed and played hard.”
James Brown III added 16 points for Central (6-0).
CENTRAL 59, WEST 30
Cheyenne Central…… 14 14 18 13 – 59
Greeley West…… 9 4 13 4 – 30
Cheyenne Central: Mar. DeHoff 3, Tafoya 0, Whitworth 0, C. Brown 6, Shumway 7, Sawyer 17, Mas. DeHoff 0, Wiltanger 4, C. Talich 2, J. Brown 16, Collier 4, Kijonto 0.
Greeley West: Garcia 5, Propes 11, Edmunds 5, Flores 2, Golian 7.
Pine Bluffs 72
Prospect Ridge 57
CHEYENNE – Seniors Stu Lerwick and Ryan Fornstrom scored 32 and 20 points, respectively, to help Pine Bluffs to a 72-57 win over Prospect Ridge High of Broomfield, Colorado, on Saturday at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado.
Lerwick also pulled down 19 rebounds, while Fornstrom dished out six assists.
Resurrection Christian 75
Cheyenne East 72, OT
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East’s comeback bid came up just short during a 75-72 overtime loss to Resurrection Christian of Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado.
“We didn’t shoot it very well to start, and they did,” Thunderbirds coach Rusty Horsley said. “We got down quite a bit, but we kept battling. To score that many in the fourth quarter and force overtime was all on the kids’ heart and effort. I’m proud of them for that. We have some things we’ll clean up.”
Garet Schlabs and Drew Jackson both scored 18 points for East. Schlabs dished out four assists. Nathan Mirich chipped in with 11 points, while Colter McAnelly added 10 rebounds and six points.
RESURRECTION 75, EAST 72, OT
Cheyenne East…… 10 13 13 29 7 – 72
Resurrection Christian…… 21 12 15 17 10 – 75
Cheyenne East: C. McAnelly 6, G. Schlabs 18, J. Rayl 0, Na. Mirich 11, Lissman 0, Br. Bohlmann 2, Jackson 18, Hayes 13, Jolley 4.
Resurrection Christian: Yoder 30, Phillips 15, Bethune 8, Johnson 5, Crutcher 15, Barker 2.