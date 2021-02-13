CHEYENNE – Jason Fink hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Campbell County to a 79-76 double overtime victory Friday at No. 4-ranked Cheyenne Central.
The Camels also got a putback at the buzzer from Austin Robertson that sent the game into a second overtime.
“We played really well and played really hard,” said Central coach Tagg Lain, whose team was without a pair of varsity regulars due to COVID-19 contact tracing. “Our five starters really logged a ton of minutes. They competed tough and got tired. We left a lot of points at the free-throw line in the fourth and OT, but we found some answers in hustle plays and at the rim.”
Junior guard Nathanial Talich scored a game-high 35 points, while sophomore guard Jackson Whitworth chipped in with 20.
Senior guard Luke Hladky scored 28 points for the Camels, while Jefferson Neary added 16 and Robertson chipped in with 15. Fink had 12.
Central hosts second-ranked Thunder Basin at noon today.
CAMPBELL CO. 79, CENTRAL 76, 2OT
Campbell County…… 15 12 15 14 11 12 – 79
Cheyenne Central…… 10 21 11 14 11 9 – 76
Campbell County: Hladky 28, Gibson 2, Neary 16, Lemm 5, Robertson 15, Fink 12.
Cheyenne Central: Lewis 3, Whitworth 20, C. Lobatos 8, N. Talich 35, C. Talich 3, Burns 4, Lovering 3.
Burns 55
Newcastle 27
CHEYENNE – Luke Lerwick scored 16 points to help Burns to a 55-27 win over visiting Newcastle on Friday afternoon.
Jackson Kirkbride chipped in with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Caden David added 12 points and eight boards.
“Our defense was solid, and we were able to create offense off our defense,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We were unselfish and got almost every look we wanted. It was the best ball movement we had all year.”
Newcastle’s Zach Purviance led all scorers with 19 points.
BURNS 55, NEWCASTLE 27
Newcastle…… 11 4 4 8 – 27
Burns…… 22 18 9 6 – 55
Newcastle: Purviance 19, Perino 4, Ovterman 2, Gray 2.
Burns: Smith 8, Lerwick 16, Davis 12, Kelly 7, C. Lakin 0, Hape 0, Lounsbury 0, Bloom 1, Kirkbride 12, Barth 1.
Sheridan 77
Cheyenne South 61
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South boys basketball team fell to top-ranked Sheridan 77-61 Friday night.
“We played well with a really good team,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “We played even for three quarters aside from a great shooting first quarter from Sheridan.”
Marcus Manzanares had a game-high 21 points for the Bison. Zach Koltiska finshed with 16 for Sheridan.
SHERIDAN 77, SOUTH 61
Sheridan....... 31 16 22 8 – 77
Cheyenne South...... 16 14 18 13 – 61
Sheridan: Beck 2, A. Sanders 5, Koltiska 16, Rabon 4, Bateson 6, Dubberly 7, Leach 7, Sinclair 10, Lecholat 14, S. Sanders 6.
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 2, Ray 10, Barto 2, Je. Moyte 6, Alexander 10, Manzanares 21, Mascarenas 10, Simmons 0.