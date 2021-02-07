CHEYENNE – Senior forward Brady Storebo scored a game-high 23 points to help Cheyenne Central to a 64-49 victory over Kelly Walsh on Saturday in Casper.
“This was a really challenging road trip with being delayed because of the road conditions,” Indians coach Tagg Lain said. “We played one of our better second halves of the year, we shared the ball, didn’t turn it over and finished.
“This was a good way to end the weekend on a tough road trip.”
Central (10-2) got 17 points from senior center Lawson Lovering, and 12 from junior guard Nathanial Talich.
CENTRAL 64, KELLY WALSH 49
Cheyenne Central…… 14 13 20 17 – 64
Kelly Walsh…… 9 13 10 17 – 49
Cheyenne Central: Lewis 1, Whitworth 0, C. Lobatos 0, N. Talich 12, Bra. Storebo 23, C. Talich 0, Bro. Storebo 8, Burns 0, Brown 1, Norrod 2, Lovering 17.
Kelly Walsh: Spillane 3, Boroz 6, Browning 15, Palepale 7, Walker 2, Allair 8, Pacheco 2, Porter 1, Crilly 5.
Thunder Basin 78
Cheyenne South 50
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South boys basketball team fell behind in the second half in a 78-50 loss to Thunder Basin on Saturday.
“I was pleased with our effort today,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “We were within striking distance for much of the first half. The Bolts’ shooting and depth were the difference in the second half.”
Maurie Alexander paced South with 18 points and LeeAndre Ray added 16. The Bison will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Laramie.
THUNDER BASIN 78, SOUTH 50
Cheyenne South……… 9 12 13 16 — 50
Thunder Basin……….. 16 15 25 22 — 78
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 3, Ray 16, Barto 0, Jo. Moyte 2, Je. Moyte 7, Alexander 18, Manzanares 2, Mascarenas 2.
Thunder Basin: D. Williams 8, A. Felton 7, Cox 11, Ayers 9, LaFramboise 2, Hansen 4, Baker 15, Tarter 0, Holte 17, B. Williams 5
Douglas 53
Burns 25
CHEYENNE — The Burns boys basketball team scored only two second quarter points in a 53-25 loss to Douglas on Saturday evening.
“The second quarter really hurt us tonight.” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We struggled to score all night but we are pretty happy with our defensive intensity. We’ll regroup and get tons of shots up this week.”
Caden David led the Broncs with nine points.
DOUGLAS 53, BURNS 25
Douglas…… 9 18 13 13 — 53
Burns……… 7 2 8 8 — 25
Douglas: Spence 13, Selk 4, Igo 11, Hughes 2, Halgurst 6, Micke 4, Edelman 7, Porter 2, Underwood 4
Burns: Smith 0, Lerwick 3, David 9, Kelly 5, Lakin 1, Bloom 5, Kirkbride 0, Arth 0, Hope 0, Lounsbury 0.
Upton 69
Pine Bluffs 51
CHEYENNE – Junior Ty Sweeter scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace Pine Bluffs during a 69-51 loss at Upton on Saturday.
The Hornets also got 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds from junior Reed Thompson. Sophomore Stu Lerwick added 12 points and six boards.