CHEYENNE – Cody Hape scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help Burns to a 77-57 victory over visiting Lusk on Friday night.

The Broncs also got 12 points and 12 rebounds from Mason Medley. Cody Piasecki led Burns with 17 points, five assists and three steals, while Angel Chavez chipped in with 13.


