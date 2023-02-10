CHEYENNE – Cody Hape scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help Burns to a 77-57 victory over visiting Lusk on Friday night.
The Broncs also got 12 points and 12 rebounds from Mason Medley. Cody Piasecki led Burns with 17 points, five assists and three steals, while Angel Chavez chipped in with 13.
“This was a pretty complete game from us offensively,” Broncs coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We did a good job of pushing the ball in transition.”
BURNS 77, LUSK 57
Lusk…… 5 19 12 21 – 57
Burns…… 25 16 19 17 – 77
Lusk: Brugger 17, Smith 5, Matthews 5, Bieri 6, Kupke 7, Miller 17.
Burns: Piasecki 17, David 8, Hape 16, Laking 2, J. Allen 5, H. Allen 2, Medley 12, Norris 2, Munson 0, Chavez 13, Dominguez 0.
Pine Bluffs wins pair of games
CHEYENNE – The Pine Bluffs boys picked up two victories Friday.
The Hornets won at Lingle-Fort Laramie (59-46) and Southeast (64-35).
Against Lingle, Stu Lerwick scored 25 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds and three steals. Ryan Fornstrom added 16 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Dalton Schaefer scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Lerwick again led the way offensively against Southeast, netting 23 points to go with nine rebounds. Fornstrom added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Schaefer scored 10 points.