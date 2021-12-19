CHEYENNE – Junior Stu Lerwick scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for Pine Bluffs during a 58-56 loss to Sterling, Colorado, at the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase on Saturday.
Classmate Ryan Fornstrom added 20 points.
The Hornets shot just 37.5% from the floor and 11.1% from behind the 3-point line.
Burns drops final two games in Lander
CHEYENNE – The Burns boys basketball team closed the Lander Classic with a pair of losses Saturday.
The Broncs fell to reigning Class 3A state champion Worland 63-51. They lost to Kemmerer 80-68.
Against Worland, Luke Lerwick scored 18 points, while Caden David had 15.
“This was a good game for us to gauge where we are at,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We played them close throughout the whole game and were there until the end. This is arguably the best team in 3A and we proved we can play with them.”
Jackson Kirkbride scored 20 against Kemmerer, while David added 16. Isaac Bloom chipped in with 10 points.
“Our defensive execution was not good,” Suloff said. “We couldn’t keep anyone in front and did a poor job helping the helper. … They had a lot of size on us and our post defense was rough.
“The film from these games will be great and will give us tons of opportunities to get better.”
WORLAND 63, BURNS 51
Burns...... 16 12 7 16 – 51
WorlanD...... 20 12 15 16 – 63
Burns: Bloom 8, L. Lerwick 18, Cad. David 15, Smith 3, C. Lakin 0, Car. David 2, Hape 0, Kirkbride 7.
Worland: Dougenis 15, Wyman 4, Anderson 6, Page 2, Gonzalez 16, Clark 19.
KEMMERER 80, BURNS 68
Burns…… 12 18 22 16 – 68
Kemmerer…… 17 24 21 18 – 80
Burns: Bloom 10, L. Lerwick 2, Cad. David 16, Smith 8, C. Lakin 4, Car. David 3, Hape 3, Piascki 0, Chavez 2, Kirkbride 20.