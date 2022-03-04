CHEYENNE – Junior Stu Lerwick scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Pine Bluffs to a 63-46 win over Shoshoni in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament Thursday in Casper.

The Hornets also got 15 points from Dalton Shaefer, while Ryan Fornstrom added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Collin Jessen chipped in with seven rebounds.

Pine Bluffs faces

PINE BLUFFS 63, SHOSHONI 46

Pine Bluffs…… 14 18 13 18 – 63

Shoshoni…… 9 10 9 18 – 46

Pine Bluffs: Castillo 0, R. Thompson 4, R. Fornstrom 12, S. Lerwick 22, Sloan 0, Tarango 2, Jessen 6, N. Paice 0, Slade 0, Schaefer 15, J. Lerwick 2.

Shoshoni: A. Mills 10, Jarvis 0, Fike 5, Cousineau 8, B. Mills 5, Jarvis 3, Stanley 15.

Buffalo 45
Burns 41

CHEYENNE – Caden David scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for Burns during a 45-41 loss to Buffalo in the first round of the Class 3A East Regional on Thursday in Burns.

“All of our guys played really hard and did a lot of good, we just had too many live ball turnovers in the fourth that led to points,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said.

Senior Jackson Kirkbride added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

BUFFALO 45, BURNS 41

Burns…… 10 7 10 14 – 41

Buffalo…… 8 7 14 12 – 45

Burns: Bloom 2, L. Lerwick 7, Cad. David 16, Smith 3, Foley 1, Kirkbride 10.

Buffalo: Johnson 7, Peters 2, Moon 12, Killian 2, Patterson 16.

