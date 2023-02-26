Ryan Fornstrom

Ryan Fornstrom

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Pine Bluffs boys will be a No. 2 seed at next week’s Class 2A state basketball tournament after losing to Big Horn 67-52 in the East Regional final on Saturday in Sundance.

Ryan Fornstrom paced the Hornets with 16 points, while Jacob Slade added 13. Stu Lerwick scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus