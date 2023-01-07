CHEYENNE – The No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs boys split two games Friday at the Class 2A East Smackdown.
The Hornets lost to third-ranked Tongue River (86-75) before beating Sundance (51-43).
Against Tongue River, senior Stu Lerwick scored 26 points, while Ryan Fornstrom added 13 points and four steals. Jacob Slade contributed 10 points.
Lerwick added 16 points against Sundance, while Dalton Schaefer chipped in with 13. Fornstrom netted 11.
Burns splits pair at 2A East Smackdown
CHEYENNE – Big Horn came alive in the second half to rally for a 53-41 victory over Burns at the Class 2A East Smackdown on Friday.
The Rams trailed 22-16 at halftime, but outscored Burns 37-19 in the final 16 minutes.
Cody Hape paced Burns with 11 points, while Cody Piasecki and Mason Medley scored nine points each.
The Broncs closed the day with a 66-62 victory over Wright.
Piasecki led all scorers with 27 points, while Angel Chavez and Carter David chipped in with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
“We played really well for 3 quarters and had just enough to hold them off in the fourth,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said.
BIG HORN 53, BURNS 41
Burns…… 7 15 11 8 – 41
Big Horn…… 8 8 19 18 – 53
Burns: Piasecki 9, David 3, Hape 11, J. Allen 5, H. Allen 0, Medley 9, Norris 0, Chavez 4, Dominguez 4.
Big Horn: C. Baker 16, Butler 2, Richards 12, Garber 10, Schons 13.
BURNS 66, WRIGHT 62
Burns…… 17 17 17 15 – 66
Wright…… 11 12 10 29 – 62
Burns: Piasecki 27, David 12, Hape 2, J. Allen 8, H. Allen 0, Medley 2, Norris 0, Chavez 15.
Wright: Neely 2, Reyes 6, Hernandez 5, Martinez 8, Vasquez 4, Reyes 21, Bostock 8, Morgan 8.
Douglas 42
Chey. Central 40
CHEYENNE – Jackson Hughes scored the game-winning basket with less than three seconds remaining to lift Douglas to a 42-40 victory over Cheyenne Central on Friday night.
The Indians took a half-court shot at the buzzer, but had it hit off the rim.
“It was a good, close basketball game the whole way," Central coach Jim Shaffer said. "They had a kid hit a tough shot late. Both teams competed hard, and games like that make you better.”
Douglas' Trey Rinn led all scorers with 14. James Brown III paced Central with 11, while Joe Sawyer chipped in with 10.
DOUGLAS 42, CENTRAL 40
Douglas…… 9 9 8 16 – 42
Cheyenne Central…… 6 10 11 13 – 40
Douglas: Rinn 14, Pearson 3, Hughes 10, Halquist 7, Curtis 6, Zwetzig 2.
Cheyenne Central: Mar. DeHoff 2, Tafoya 3, Whitworth 3, Shumway 5, Sawyer 10, Mas. DeHoff 0, Wiltanger 6, Bradley 0, J. Brown 11, Collier 0, Kaijinto 0.
East sweeps pair of games
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East continued to shake off the rust of the Christmas break in its 64-39 win over Bear Creek on Friday afternoon.
The Thunderbirds followed that with a 69-53 win over Natrona County.
Against Bear Creek, Drew Jackson scored 11 points, while Colter McAnelly and Kysar Jolley scored 10 points each.
“It is still a work in progress, but overall the defense stepped up,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “We just have to get a little better offensively and we will keep working towards that.”
Against Natrona, Jolley scored 21, while McAnelly added 14. Jackson chipped in with 13.
EAST 64, BEAR CREEK 39
Cheyenne East.... 17 14 18 15 – 64
Bear Creek...... 10 15 6 8 – 39
Cheyenne East: C. McAnelly 10, G. Schlabs 2, J. Rayl 4, Na. Mirich 6, Lissman 3, Br. Bohlmann 6, Jackson 11, Jensen 0, Popham 0, Hayes 6, Lahnert 2, Henry 0, M. Baudendistel 0, Fertig 0, Jolley 10.
Bear Creek: Sandoval 2, Z. Nash 3, A. Nash 6, Powers 9, Torres 6, Montoya 3, Jallow 7.
EAST 69, NATRONA 53
Natrona County……. 13 6 11 23 – 53
Cheyenne East…… 17 16 15 21 – 69
Natrona County: Reyes 4, Rogers 16, Potter 5, Heathman 6, Patik 12, White 2, Hagar 8.
Cheyenne East: C. McAnelly 14, G. Schlabs 8, J. Rayl 2, Na. Mirich 5, Lissman 0, Br. Bohlmann 4, Jackson 13, Jensen 0, Hayes 0, Lahnert 0, M. Baudendistel 2, Jolley 21.