 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Ryan Fornstrom scored 15 points and grabbed six steals to help Pine Bluffs to a 49-39 win over Sundance in the Class 2A East Regional on Thursday.

The Hornets also got 13 points and 11 rebounds from Stu Lerwick.


