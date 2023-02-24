Ryan Fornstrom
CHEYENNE – Ryan Fornstrom scored 15 points and grabbed six steals to help Pine Bluffs to a 49-39 win over Sundance in the Class 2A East Regional on Thursday.
The Hornets also got 13 points and 11 rebounds from Stu Lerwick.
CHEYENNE – Angel Chavez scored 10 points to lead Burns during a 74-45 loss to Tongue River in the Class 2A East Regional on Thursday.
Carter David and Cody Hape both scored seven points. David also grabbed six rebounds.
“We came out and let the nerves of regionals get to us the first quarter,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We were able to cut it to 10 a couple of times, and just ran out of gas.”
TONGUE RIVER 74, BURNS 45
Burns…… 4 18 18 5 – 45
Tongue River…… 24 12 25 13 – 74
Burns: Terry 0, Piasecki 4, David 7, Hape 7, Lakin 4, J. Allen 5, H. Allen 0, Medley 6, Norris 2, Munson 0, Chavez 10, Dominguez 0.
Tongue River: Kilbride 16, Cummins 2, Walker 6, Rosies 8, Backman 6, Guimond 9, Spotts 10, Aksamit 9, Hanet 8.
