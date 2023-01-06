CHEYENNE – Dalton Schaefer and Ryan Fornstrom both scored 23 points to help No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs to 61-53 victory Thursday in Big Horn.
Schaefer made seven 3-pointers, while Fornstrom also grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out five assists.
Senior Collin Jessen grabbed seven rebounds.
CHEYENNE – Cody Piasecki and Angel Chavez combined for 29 points, but it was not enough to stem the tide for burns in a 78-34 loss to Tongue River.
“They were really physical and we didn’t match it,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said via email. “We showed improvement at times offensively. We just struggled with their size and physicality.”
The Broncs got off to a slow start in the first quarter, being outscored 20-7. They played slightly better in the second quarter, but fell behind 45-20 heading into halftime. They scored just 24 more points in the game, and gave up 32 more to Tongue River.
Piasecki and Chavez were the lone scorers that finished in double digits. The next closest scorer was Jared Allen, who finished with just seven points.
TONGUE RIVER 78, BURNS 34
Burns..... 7 13 14 10 – 34
Tongue River...... 20 25 21 12 – 78
Burns: Piasecki 15, Chavez 14, Allen 7, David 0, Hape 0, H. Allen 0, Medley 6, Norris 2, Dominguez 0.
Tongue River: Barker 2, Tremain 0, Kilbride 10, Cummings 7, Walker 15, Walter 0, Bocknab 14, Kukuchka 0, Spotted 4, Aksamit 11, Spotted 0, Hanft 15.
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East picked up a dominant 74-51 in the team’s first home game of the season Thursday night.
“We got off to a rocky start,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “I was happy with the fourth quarter (and how we stepped up).”
The T-Birds started off slow in the game, but managed to keep the Tigers at bay for the first three quarters.
East shook off the rust it had from the Christmas break in the fourth quarter, outscoring Rock Springs 27-9 to run away with the game.
Camden Hayes, Garet Schlabs and Drew Jackson led the way offensively for the T-Birds, finishing with a combined 48 points.
EAST 74, ROCK SPRINGS 51
Cheyenne East.... 11 19 17 27 – 74
Rock Springs...... 10 16 16 9 – 51
Cheyenne East: Mcanelly 5, Schlabs 15, Rayl 2, Mirich 8, Lizman 0, Bohlmann 3, Jackson 16, Hayes 17, Lahnert 0, Baudendistel 0, Jolley 8.
Rock Springs: Stauffer 5, Patterson 6, DeBour 21, Thomas 11, Newman 4, Butcher 4
CHEYENNE – Bryton Smith scored a game-high 24 points to help Evanston pick up a 61-45 victory over Cheyenne South on Thursday.
The Bison got 16 points from Johnathan Strong and 11 from Robert Pountney.
EVANSTON 61, SOUTH 45
Evanston…… 14 15 22 10 – 61
Cheyenne South…… 14 10 17 4 – 45
Evanston: Morrow 5, Mendez 8, Smith 24, Hill 5, Cook 7, Barker 12.
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 8, Pountney 11, Gillispie 0, Strong 16, Geyer 0, Haggberg 0, Parsons 4, Weber 2, Hartshorn 0, Hart 4, Wilmarth 0, Sanchez 0.
