Ryan Fornstrom

Ryan Fornstrom

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Dalton Schaefer and Ryan Fornstrom both scored 23 points to help No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs to 61-53 victory Thursday in Big Horn.

Schaefer made seven 3-pointers, while Fornstrom also grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out five assists.


