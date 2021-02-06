CHEYENNE – Senior Teegan Love scored 28 points to help Saratoga to a 66-51 victory Friday afternoon in Burns.
Sophomores Grady and Grant Bartlett added 10 points apiece.
Burns was paced by Jackson Kirkbride’s 14 points.
The Broncs host Douglas at 5:30 p.m. today.
SARATOGA 66, BURNS 51
Saratoga…… 23 14 14 15 – 66
Burns…… 10 13 12 16 – 51
Saratoga: Grady Bartlett 10, Love 28, Grant Bartlett 10, Gavin Bartlett 9, Buttle 3, Rimmer 6.
Burns: Smith 3, Lerwick 2, David 6, Kelly 7, C. Lakin 2, Hape 0, Lounsbury 0, Bloom 1, Kirkbride 14, Barth 8, Bishop 8.
Cheyenne East 58
Kelly Walsh 55
CHEYENNE - The Cheyenne East boys basketball team carried a big second quarter to a 58-55 win over Kelly Walsh on Friday night.
The Thunderbirds outscored the Trojans 19-5 in the second frame.
"We were playing defense and rebounding well in that second quarter," East coach Rusty Horsley said. "We turned defense into offense and were able to transition the ball well."
Graedyn Buell scored a game-high 24 points for East and Garet Schlabs added 10.
EAST 58, KELLY WALSH 55
Cheyenne East...... 8 19 17 14 – 58
Kelly Walsh......... 12 5 16 22 – 55
Cheyenne East: Bohlmann 0, G. Schlabs 10, Rayl 6, Bush 3, Pafford 0, Jolley 1, G. Buell 24, Goff 3, McAnelly 7, Jackson 4, Codner 4.
Kelly Walsh: Spillane 2, Boroz 11, Browning 6, Walker 4, Allainre 9, Crilley 12, Pacheco 11.
Sheridan 55
Cheyenne Central 46
CHEYENNE – Senior Sam Lecholat scored 22 points to help No. 1-ranked Sheridan to a 55-46 victory over third-ranked Cheyenne Central on Friday night in Sheridan.
“We got in a little bit of foul trouble and they got into the double bonus early on,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “We had to sit a couple guys, and Lecholat took advantage of any matchup that wasn’t (Lawson) Lovering or (Nathanial Talich).”
Talich paced the Indians with 12 points, while senior Brady Storebo chipped in with 10.
Central is scheduled to play at Kelly Walsh at 2 p.m. today in Casper.
SHERIDAN 55, CENTRAL 46
Cheyenne Central…… 16 9 5 16 – 46
Sheridan…… 11 19 14 11 – 55
Cheyenne Central: Lewis 0, Whitworth 0, C. Lobatos 4, N. Talich 12, Bra. Storebo 10, C. Talich 0, Bro. Storebo 5, Burns 7, Lovering 8, Feezer 0.
Sheridan: A. Sanders 4, Koltiska 5, Rabon 5, Bateson 2, Leach 3, Sinclair 2, Lecholat 22, S. Sanders 12.
Campbell County 80
Cheyenne South 35
CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne South boys basketball team fell victim to a hot shooting Campbelll County team Friday night. The Bison fell on the road 80-35.
"We struggled to defend the 3 and didn't handle pressure on well on offense," South coach Jeff Bailey said.
Jeramiah Moyte led South with 12 points.
CAMPBELL COUNTY 80, SOUTH 35
Cheyenne South…… 10 9 10 6 – 35
Campbell County…… 28 27 19 6 – 80
Cheyenne South: Ray 4, Barto 6, Je. Moyte 12, Alexander 6, Manzanares 5, Mascarenas 2
Campbell County: Hladky 15, Gibson 6, Neary 10, Walter 1, Ogmond 2, Crimm 2, Robertson 11, Fink 30.