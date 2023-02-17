CHEYENNE – Seniors Dalton Schaefer and Ryan Fornstrom scored 23 and 22 points, respectively, to help Pine Bluffs beat visiting Lusk 76-41 on Friday.

Fornstrom also grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out five assists. Stu Lerwick chipped in with 18 points and four steals. Senior Collin Jessen grabbed 14 rebounds and scored 10 points.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus