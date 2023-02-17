Dalton Schaefer
Angel Chavez
CHEYENNE – Seniors Dalton Schaefer and Ryan Fornstrom scored 23 and 22 points, respectively, to help Pine Bluffs beat visiting Lusk 76-41 on Friday.
Fornstrom also grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out five assists. Stu Lerwick chipped in with 18 points and four steals. Senior Collin Jessen grabbed 14 rebounds and scored 10 points.
CHEYENNE – Angel Chavez scored a game-high 20 points to help Burns to a 59-57 victory Friday at Lingle-Fort Laramie.
“It wasn’t perfect, but we feel like we are making strides,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said.
Cody Hape added 17 points, while Jared Allen pulled down 11 rebounds to go with eight points.
The Broncs were scheduled to play Big Horn today in Douglas, but that game was canceled due to road closures.
BURNS 59, LINGLE 57
Burns…… 10 15 15 19 – 59
Lingle-Fort Laramie…… 9 14 18 16 – 57
Burns: Piasecki 7, David 5, Hape 17, Lakin 0, J. Allen 8, Medley 1, Norris 0, Chavez 20.
Lingle-Fort Laramie: Matthews 2, McCoid 13, Arnusch 3, Thomas 6, Roberts 18, Spears 9, Cook 6.
