BOYS BASKETBALL: Shoshoni downs Burns in Douglas Jan 17, 2023

Cody Hape

CHEYENNE – Cody Hape scored 19 points, but it wasn't enough for Burns in a 66-61 loss to Shoshoni on Monday night in Douglas.

"This was a frustrating game for us because we could not get stops," Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. "We played well offensively, but we just struggled to string some stops together.

"The good news is that we are finally scoring some. We just have to keep working on keeping our man in front and then rebound defensively."

Angel Chavez and Carter David both added 10 points for the Broncs.

SHOSHONI 66, BURNS 61

Shoshoni…… 17 17 15 17 – 66
Burns…… 13 18 16 14 – 61

Shoshoni: A. Mills 21, Jarvis 4, Fike 20, Clark 6, B. Mills 7, Campbell 6.
Burns: Piasecki 7, David 10, Hape 19, Lakin 4, J. Allen 4, H. Allen 0, Medley 4, Norris 3, Chavez 10.