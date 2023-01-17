Cody Hape

Cody Hape

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cody Hape scored 19 points, but it wasn’t enough for Burns in a 66-61 loss to Shoshoni on Monday night in Douglas.

“This was a frustrating game for us because we could not get stops,” Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We played well offensively, but we just struggled to string some stops together.


