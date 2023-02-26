Ryan Fornstrom
CHEYENNE – The Pine Bluffs boys will be a No. 2 seed at next week’s Class 2A state basketball tournament after losing to Big Horn 67-52 in the East Regional final on Saturday in Sundance.
Ryan Fornstrom paced the Hornets with 16 points, while Jacob Slade added 13. Stu Lerwick scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Hornets open the state tournament against West No. 3 Kemmerer at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
CHEYENNE – The Burns boys basketball team fell 69-55 to Wright at the Class 2A regional tournament on Saturday.
The Broncs were led by a 14-point performance by Jared Allen. Cody Piasecki and Cody Hape both finished with 10 points. Allen and Cooper Lakin also recorded four steals each in the game.
“It was a rough way to end,” Broncs coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We had a chance to win and just didn’t pull it off.
WRIGHT 69, BURNS 55
Wright…… 20 15 16 18 – 69
Burns…… 11 20 8 16 – 55
Wright: Neely 9, Reyes 0, Strohschein 0, B. Wormon 0, P. Worman 16, J. Martinez 2, D. Glasses 2, J. Vasquez 17, J. Reyes 2, P. Bush 3, Morgan 18.
Burns: Piasecki 10, David 2, Hape 10, Lakin 3, J. Allen 14, H. Allen 0, M. Medley 8, Norris 2, Chavez 6.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.