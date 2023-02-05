CHEYENNE – Burns-Pine Bluffs wrestling went 3-1 and finished second during the Southeast Duals on Saturday in Yoder
The team picked up wins over North Park, Colorado (63-12), Chadron, Nebraska (36-35) and Alliance, Nebraska (45-21). The lone loss came against Mitchell (48-35).
Baylen Smith (126), and Cale Haws (220) both went 4-0 on the day. Smith picked up three of his four wins by pinfall, while Haws picked up two.
Burns-Pine Bluffs results
113 pounds: Stokes 1-3; 120: Cassell 0-2, Wallowingbull 0-2, 126: B. Smith 4-0; 132: Cathcart 2-2, Stockton 1-2; 138: C. Smith 3-1; 145: McLauglin 3-1; 152: C. James 1-1, Long 1-0; 160: C. James 2-0; 170: Archer 1-2, E. James 1-2; 182: E. James 1-0, Holmes 1-1, Archer 1-0; 195: Holmes 2-0; 220: Haws 4-0; 285: Stoneking 3-1.
Central splits duals with Gillette teams
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central won a tightly contested dual with Campbell County 34-30.
Andrew Gonzales (13-4) and Thomas Berta (9-1) picked up major decision wins in their matches. Keagan Bartlett and Michael Rodriguez picked up pinfalls in their matches, as well.
Against Thunder Basin, The Indians fell 47-21. They picked up wins from Wyatt Weiss, Andrew Gonzales, Thomas Berta and Keagan Bartlett on the day. Berta and Bartlett both picked up two pinfalls for Central on the day. Weiss won by technical fall and Gonzales won by major decision.
CENTRAL 34, CAMPBELL CO. 30
106 pounds: Garrett, Campbell County, forfeit; 113: Lake, Campbell County def. Bael, 2-0; 120: Provosat, Campbell County, pinned Weiss, 4:53; 126: Vigil, Central, def. Smith, 11-4; 132: A. Gonzales, Central, major dec. Garcia, 13-4; 145: Kaubacher, Campbell County, def. Harpstreith, 4-3; 152: Rodriguez, Central, pinned Harmon, 2:51; 160: Ketterling, Campbell County, pinned West, 1:03; 170: Strohschein, Campbell County, pinned Jones, 2:28; 182: Miller, Central, forfeit; 195: Berta, Central, major dec. Garrett, 9-1; 220: Bartlett, Central, pinned Rollo, 1:39 285: Mattimoe, Central, def. Herther, 3-1.
THUNDER BASIN 47, CENTRAL 21
106: McCormick, TBHS, pinned Grimm, 1:09; 113: Wold, TBHS, def. Bael, 8-3; 120: Weiss, Central, def. Browen, TF 19-3, 4:00; 126: Gonzales, Central, major dec. Bautista, 12-4; 132: Leegard, TBHS, def. R. Gonzaels, TF 19-2, 3:39; 138: Avila, TBHS, forfeit; Streifel, TBHS, def. Harpstreith; 152: Rose, TBHS, def. Rodriguez, 11-5; 160: Mendoza, TBHS, def. West, 11-4; 170: Johnson, TBHS, pinned Jones, 0:54; 182: Viergets, TBHS, pinned Miller, 4:18; 195: Berta, Central, pinned Brown, 1:33; 220: Bartlett, Central, pinned Hanson, 5:12; 285: Catlin, TBHS, pinned Mattimoe, 3:48.
East downs Campbell County, falls to Thunder Basin
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East’s boys wrestling team picked up a 48-25 win over visiting Campbell County on Saturday.
East got wins from Bemjamin Whitright, Logan Mansur-Holaday, Liam Fox, Angel Orellana, Colby Olson, Lace Davis, Charlie Green and Sammy Sanchez. Olson had the fastest match of the day, pinning Gavon Stroschein in 23 seconds.
Against Thunder Basin, East fell 54-18. Liam Fox and Angel Orellana got the team’s only pinfalls of the day. Fox pinned Lance Streifel in two minutes and 58 seconds, while Orellana took one minute and 46 seconds to pin Logan Mendoza.
EAST 48, CAMPBELL CO. 25
106 pounds: Sanchez, East, pinned Garrett, 1:07; 113: Lake, Campbell County, major dec. Gonzales, 11-2; 120: Provost, Campbell County, forfeit; 126: Whitright, East, def. Smith, 12-6; 132: Mansur-Holaday, East, pinned Garcia, 5:36; 138: Nickish, Campbell County, def. Sellnow, 6-2; 145: Fox, East, pinned Kuhbacher, 2:39; 152: Harmon, Campbell County, pinned Jonas, 5:05; 160: Orellana, East pinned Ketterling, 0:46; 170: Olson, East, pinned Strohschein, 0:23; 182: Zahm, East, forfeit; 195: Garrett, Campbell County, pinned Van Dell, 4:52; 220:Davis, East, def. Rollo, 5-0; 285: Green, East, pinned Herther, 0:43.
THUNDER BASIN 54, EAST 18
106 pounds: Sanchez, East, def. McCormick, 7-1; 113: Wold, TBHS, forfeit; 120: Browen, TBHS, pinned Gonzaels; 126: Bautista, TBHS, pinned Whitright, 3:35 132: Leegard, TBHS, def. Mansur-Holaday, 16-10; 138: Avila, TBHS, pinned Hamilton, 1:33; 144: Fox, East, pinned Streifel, 2:58; 150: Rose, TBHS, pinned Hames, 3:46; 157:Orellana, East, pinned Mendoza, 1:46; 165:Olson, East, def. Johnson, 5-4 175: Viegets, TBHS, def. Zahm, 105; 190: Brown, TBHS, pinned Van Dell, 1:00 215: Hanson, TBHS, pinned Davis, 3:56; 285: Catlin, TBHS, pinned Green, 1:48.