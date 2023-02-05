Cale Haws

Cale Haws

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Burns-Pine Bluffs wrestling went 3-1 and finished second during the Southeast Duals on Saturday in Yoder

The team picked up wins over North Park, Colorado (63-12), Chadron, Nebraska (36-35) and Alliance, Nebraska (45-21). The lone loss came against Mitchell (48-35).


