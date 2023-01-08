CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East captured third at the 29-team Shane Shatto Invitational on Saturday in Douglas.
Sheridan won the tournament with 231 points, while Thunder Basin was second at 189. East had 181.5 team points. Cheyenne Central took fourth with 148 points.
The Thunderbirds got championships from sophomore Liam Fox (145 pounds) and senior Trevor Eldridge (195). Fox was 5-0 with two pins, a technical fall and a major decision. Eldridge went 4-0 with three pins.
East also had Sammy Sanchez capture second at 106 pounds.
Central saw three grapplers win titles. Iseal Beal went 3-0 with two pins at 113 pounds. Seniors Jack Ring (182) and Keagan Bartlett (220) also won titles. Ring was 5-0 with two pins and a pair of technical falls. Bartlett won all four of his bouts by pin.
The Indians also got a runner-up finish from 126-pounder Andrew Gonzales.
Burns-Pine Bluffs finished 21st, while Cheyenne South was 27th.
SHANE SHATTO INVITE
at Douglas
Cheyenne Central results
113 pounds: Beal, first, 3-0; 120: Weiss, third, 4-1; Vigil, sixth, 4-3; 126: A. Gonzales, second, 3-1; Ackerman 0-2; 132: R. Gonzales 2-2; 152: Rodriguez 0-2; 160: West 2-2; 170: Fernandez 0-2; 182: Ring, first, 5-0; Young 0-2; 195: Berta, sixth, 3-3; Miller 1-2; 220: K. Bartlett, first, 4-0.