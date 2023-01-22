CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East finished the Top of the Rockies meet in 10th place with a final team score of 92.5.
Charlie Green picked up the team’s highest place finish on the day, coming in second in the 285-weight division. Colby Olson (175) and Liam Fox (144) secured the other two top-five finishes on the day for the T-Birds.
CHEYENNE EAST RESULTS
106: Samnchez 2-2; 120: Williams 1-2; 144: Fox 4-2; 157: Orellana 1-2; 165: Zahm 2-2; 175: Olson 6-2; 190: Eldridge 3-3; 285: Green 4-1
Central finishes 18th at Top of the Rockies
CHEYENNE – Central’s boys wrestling team picked up a total of 66.5 team points to finish in 18th place at the Top of the Rockies Invite meet in Colorado on Saturday.
Wyatt Weiss, Jack Ring and Keagan Bartlett were the three wrestlers to place for the Indians. Weiss picked up a sixth-place finish in the 120-weight division, Ring picked up a second place finish in the 175 division and Bartlett picked up a fifth place finish in the 215 division.
106 Pounds: Smith 1-2; 120: Weiss 5-1; 126: Gonzales 2-2; 165: Young 2-2 175: Ring 4-1; 190: Miller 2-2; 215 Bartlett 4-2.
South finishes 21st at Lander Valley Invite
CHEYENNE – South finished the Saturday at the Lander Valley invite in 21st, picking up 31 team points.
Dontae Dixson finished the day with the team’s highest place finish, knocking off Cody’s Zach Barton with a fall in just under three minutes to claim a third-place finish. Layne Warburton had the only other placing for the Bison on Saturday, picking ujp a sixth-place finish.