CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East finished the Top of the Rockies meet in 10th place with a final team score of 92.5.

Charlie Green picked up the team’s highest place finish on the day, coming in second in the 285-weight division. Colby Olson (175) and Liam Fox (144) secured the other two top-five finishes on the day for the T-Birds.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus