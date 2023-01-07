Sammy Sanchez

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys wrestling team sat second after the first day of the Shane Shatto Invitational on Friday in Douglas.

Cheyenne Central was sixth, while Burns-Pine Bluffs sat 18th and Cheyenne South was 26th.


