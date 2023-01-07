BOYS WRESTLING: East second at Shane Shatto Jan 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sammy Sanchez Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East boys wrestling team sat second after the first day of the Shane Shatto Invitational on Friday in Douglas.Cheyenne Central was sixth, while Burns-Pine Bluffs sat 18th and Cheyenne South was 26th.East saw Sammy Sanchez (106 pounds), Liam Fox (145) and Trevor Eldridge (195) all advance to the semifinals.Central had Isael Beal (113), Wyatt Weiss (120), Andrew Gonzales (126), Jack Ring (182) and Keagan Bartlett (220) all advance to today’s semifinals.Burns 220-pounder Cale Haws advanced to the semis with a pair of wins. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wrestling Cheyenne East Semi Sport Team Central Burns Isael Beal Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Taylor column: Like it or not, Barstool Sports boosted the Cowboys' brand No. 22 New Mexico fights off Wyoming to remain unbeaten Cowboys down to 9 scholarship players vs. San Diego State GIRLS BASKETBALL: Kaur sets record in Burns win Riverton hands Central its first loss of the season Local Briefs Laramie County prepares to update voter rolls Cheyenne shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder Gov. Gordon proclaims Jan. 22-28 as "Wyoming School Choice Week" USDA invests $2 million to expand infrastructure on the Wind River Reservation CFD Old West Museum announces murder mystery dinner 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards winners announced AARP Wyoming to offers online fitness classes in 2023 Geese in Cheyenne test positive for avian influenza Public invited to help plan Habitat's Jump into Jewels fundraiser AARP meeting to outline legislation of interest to seniors Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Dec 27, 2022