CHEYENNE – Liam Fox (144 pounds), Colby Olson (175) and Charlie Green (285) all placed third to help the Cheyenne East boys wrestling team to a seventh-place finish at Saturday’s Arvada West Invitational.

Fox went 3-1 with a pin and two technical falls. Olson was 3-1 with all of his wins coming by pin. Green also went 3-1 with a pin.


