CHEYENNE – Liam Fox (144 pounds), Colby Olson (175) and Charlie Green (285) all placed third to help the Cheyenne East boys wrestling team to a seventh-place finish at Saturday’s Arvada West Invitational.
Fox went 3-1 with a pin and two technical falls. Olson was 3-1 with all of his wins coming by pin. Green also went 3-1 with a pin.
Jason Zahm (165) and Trevor Eldridge (190) both placed fourth in their respective weight classes.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central won four duals and lost three at the Border War Duals in Casper.
Senior Keagan Bartlett went 7-0 with seven pins while wrestling at 220 and 285 pounds. Senior Jack Ring split his bouts between 182 and 195, going 5-0 with four technical falls and a pin.
Junior Wyatt Weiss was 5-0 at 120 pounds. He won four of those bouts by pin.
Ryan Gonzales went 5-1 with three pins and a technical fall at 138 pounds.
CENTRAL 48, BROOMFIELD 18
NORTH PLATTE 45, CENTRAL 24
CENTRAL 44, DOUGLAS 30
RC CENTRAL 38, CENTRAL 35
NATRONA 52, CENTRAL 20
CENTRAL 47, KELLY WALSH 33
CENTRAL 49, RENEGADE 27
106 pounds: Smith 3-4; 113: Beal 0-2; 120: Weiss 5-0; 126/132: Vigil 4-4; 132/138: A. Gonzales 4-4; 138: R. Gonzales 5-1; 145: Herget 1-6; 152: Rodriguez 2-5; 160: West 1-6; 170: Young 3-2; 182/195: Ring 5-0; 182/195/220: Miller 2-3; 195/220: Berta 2-3; 220/285: K. Bartlett 7-0;
Burns-Pine third at Blazer Duals
CHEYENNE – The Burns-Pine Bluffs boys went 2-2 to place fourth at the Blazer Duals on Saturday in Torrington.
The Broncs topped the Kelly Walsh junior varsity 42-28. Their dual with Lusk was tied 42-42, but Burns grabbed the win on criteria. It only forfeited one weight, while the Tigers forfeited two.
Clay James went 4-0 with a technical fall and a pin while splitting his bouts between the 152- and 160-pound weight classes.
Cale Haws was 3-0 at 220 pounds with all three wins coming by pin.
BURNS 42, KW JV 28
GLENROCK 48, BURNS 33
TORRINGTON 54, BURNS 29
BURNS 42, LUSK 42
106 pounds: Mikesell 0-4; 113: Stokes 0-3; 120: WallowingBull 0-3; 126: B. Smith 1-0; Scarborough 2-1; 132: Cathcart 2-0; L. Stockton 0-2; 138: C. Smith 2-2; 145: McLaughlin 1-1; Sanchez 1-2; 152: James 4-0; 170: Archer 0-4; 182: Holmes 1-3; 195: Beeken 2-1; 220: Haws 3-0; 285: Stoneking 1-1.
South splits final Thoman duals
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South opened the second day of the Thoman-Jackman duals with a 38-30 win over Buffalo. It closed the Green River tournament with a 45-27 loss to Mountain View.
Josh Bustos (106 pounds) and Santana Trujillo (120) both went 2-0. Both of Bustos’ wins came by decision, while Trujillo had one pin and one technical fall. Elijah Hedum (170) won his only bout of the day by pin.