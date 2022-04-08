CHEYENNE – To say that Brad Morrison has been a busy man for the past two years would be an understatement.
He and his wife added another child to their family while Morrison coached Burns’ football team, worked as a substitute teacher in both Laramie County School District 1 and LCSD2, and pursued his master’s degree so he could become a social studies teacher.
Morrison completed his student teaching alongside Burns athletic director Barry Ward this past fall to earn his master’s degree. However, there were no junior high or high school social studies teaching jobs available in Burns.
That fact, combined with the desire to spend more time with family led Morrison to step down as the Broncs football coach Thursday morning.
“During the season, I would get home at 7, put my boys to bed, eat dinner with my wife, then work on school and football while my family was sleeping,” Morrison said. “Throw in (COVID-19) and those difficulties, and it was a bit of a grind, to be truthful.”
Burns posted a 15-19 record during Morrison’s four seasons on the sideline. That included a 7-3 mark and a berth in the Class 2A semifinals in 2019.
Prior to coming to Burns, Morrison was defensive coordinator at Thermopolis High from 2011-15. He stepped down from that post to take over as Hot Springs County’s recreation director. Morrison returned to the Bobcats as an assistant for one season before taking over in Burns.
Morrison grew up in Lamar, Colorado, and played football at Sterling (Kansas) College, which is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member. He moved to Thermopolis after earning his degree in sports management.
“We want to thank him for all he did for our kids and wish him the best going forward,” Ward said. “You can’t blame anyone for wanting to improve their situation for their family. He worked really hard to get his (master’s), and I’m really happy for him.”
Morrison also expressed gratitude to the Broncs.
“I’ll take a ton of valuable experience from my time at Burns, as well as great relationships with the staff and kids here,” he said. “I’ve made a few lifelong friendships, and had some very special on-field moments that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to top.”
