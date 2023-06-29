CHEYENNE — Nearly two decades working as a high school basketball referee provided Britt Bath a unique vantage point from which to study the sport.
He took note of the way teams ran certain pieces of their offense, the way coaches adjusted mid-game and used their personnel. Being a referee allowed Bath to get a firsthand look at the evolution of the sport he loved most.
“I saw some really cool games with some really great programs and great coaches, and that was a good way for me to decide what I wanted to do if I ever returned to coaching,” Bath said. “I would think, ‘I like that action,’ ‘I like the way they play defense,’ or ‘I like the way their players use that one skill.’
“I’ve done a lot of studying of the game, and that was really good for me. That helped me decide how I was going to be the coach I wanted to be, and the kind of coach I’d want to play for.”
Bath will get to test out those new wrinkles as Burns High’s girls basketball coach. He was approved for that post June 12. Bath succeeds Barry Ward, who stepped down after leading the Lady Broncs to their first state championship in his 19th season as their head coach.
Bath — who teaches fifth grade at Burns Elementary — actually served as an assistant for Ward’s first two Burns squads and considers him a good friend. He also spent time as an assistant coach in Chugwater.
The stability Burns has had with Ward at the helm helped it win the Class 2A state title this winter, Bath said. While he isn’t ready to proclaim he’ll be on the sideline for two decades, Bath wants to continue that stable leadership of the strong group he inherits.
“The program is in a really good spot,” he said. “(Ward) does a really good job, and the stability of him and his staff and what they’ve done with the girls made this really attractive.
“Everyone has their own recipe for success, so I’m not going to do everything like (Ward) did, but there are a lot of fundamental things I say that he said and things like that. His influence is going to be there, but I’m also going to find the recipe that works best for our success.”
Bath returned to coaching three years ago when he took the reins of Burns’ junior high girls program. Returning to the bench rekindled Bath’s passion for coaching.
“That was kind of my little science lab for testing out the things I saw, had been thinking about and wanted to try,” Bath said. “I really enjoyed coaching junior high girls basketball. It got me excited about coaching again, and it all snowballed from there.”
Bath also said his time playing for Ron Sawyer and Craig Anderson in Burns stoked his passion for basketball. Those men showed him that a great coach’s impact can extend far beyond the court.
“They made a big difference in my life, and a lot of other kids’ lives,” said Bath, who was an all-state point guard in 1995. “I hope I can have that same kind of impact. I want us to become better people through playing basketball. We want focus, commitment and honesty. If we’re teaching those things, they’re going to become better people when they apply them.
“And when you apply those things, you also end up becoming a better basketball player and basketball team.”
The positive impact Bath has had at the junior high level was one reason Burns hired him, Principal Bobby Dishman said.
“He is enthusiastic and set out a plan that showed us what he wants to do and where he wants to take the program,” Dishman said. “His leadership philosophy and having watched him coach junior high basketball shows that he’s extremely positive.
“The culture he wants to create is something every school or program needs.”
Bath said he wants his teams to play a faster pace, but he isn’t married to a single style of play. He’s already adapted since the Lady Broncs have started open gyms.
“I’ve dialed it back to being functionally fast,” he said. “We’re going to play as fast as our skills will let us. There have been a whole bunch of girls I’ve been impressed with that will allow us to play relatively fast this season.”