Britt Bath

Britt Bath

 Courtesy/Burns High

CHEYENNE — Nearly two decades working as a high school basketball referee provided Britt Bath a unique vantage point from which to study the sport.

He took note of the way teams ran certain pieces of their offense, the way coaches adjusted mid-game and used their personnel. Being a referee allowed Bath to get a firsthand look at the evolution of the sport he loved most.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus