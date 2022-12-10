BURNS – The Burns boys won a gritty, grind-it-out type game over Wheatland on Friday in the Burns Winter Classic.

It wasn’t pretty, but the Broncs managed to do just enough to pick up their second win of the season, 47-41.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

