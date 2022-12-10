BURNS – The Burns boys won a gritty, grind-it-out type game over Wheatland on Friday in the Burns Winter Classic.
It wasn’t pretty, but the Broncs managed to do just enough to pick up their second win of the season, 47-41.
“It feels really good to win this one,” senior forward Carter David said. “Being down by that much and bringing it back, that is a really good team win right there.”
The game could not have started worse for Burns. In the first quarter, the team shot 0-for-10 from the field and fell behind 12-0.
But there was never any doubt, David said. Despite a little bit of panic, the Broncs battled back in the second quarter to outscore Wheatland 18-9 and get back within three heading into halftime.
Burns was able to flip things around because of a small, yet effective decision. Starting in the second quarter, the Broncs began to employ a full-court press. This created havoc for Wheatland, and forced it into rushed and ill-advised passes to try to escape the pressure.
“It definitely gave us some energy and (let us) move the ball more,” Broncs coach Kurtis Suloff said. “At first, we were just kind of flat and let them dictate where we were moving.”
The teams came out and battled for the lead in the second half, with Wheatland managing to maintain the upper hand. Late in the third quarter, sophomore Mason Medley knocked down a contested layup and the ensuing free throw to give Burns its first lead of the night.
Burns maintained that lead deep into the fourth quarter. After two straight buckets by Wheatland, senior guard Cody Piasecki knocked down a 3-pointer to give Burns a 43-38 lead with just over three minutes remaining.
After Piasecki’s bucket, things started to get hairy for Burns. The Broncs turned the ball over on the next five possessions and gave Wheatland every opportunity to claw its way back in the game.
However, Burns’ defense stepped up in a big way. During that stretch, they allowed just two points and forced multiple turnovers and bad shots.
“It just means this team doesn’t give up,” David said. “This team has battled since day one. We never give up on each other, so we are really going to go out and get it.”
Piasecki and David were unquestionably the stars of Friday’s game for the Broncs. The two combined for 34 of the team’s 47 points (19 and 15, respectively), most of which came in the second half.
“They are just relentless,” Suloff said. “They made a mistake here and there, but they did not let it get to them.”
BURNS 47, WHEATLAND 41
Burns…… 0 18 17 12 – 47
Wheatland…… 12 9 11 9 – 41
Burns: Piasecki 19, C. David 15, Hape 6, Medley 4, Allen 3, C. Lakin 0, Allen 0, Norris 0, Chavez 0, Dominguez 0.
Wheatland: Anderson 3, Halverson 3, Raser 2, Stenson 17, Mickelson 7, J. Hyche 5, Suko 4, Hofrock 0, Peasely 0, Goertz
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.
