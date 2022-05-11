CHEYENNE – Travis Romsa didn’t expect a chance to start his head coaching career to come so quickly.
After spending three seasons as an assistant on the Burns football team, Romsa was officially approved as the Broncs’ new head coach Monday. The 2014 Burns graduate is replacing Brad Morrison, who resigned from his post earlier last month. Morrison coached the Broncs to a 15-19 record over four seasons.
“Growing up here and playing football for Burns – this is an honor for me,” Romsa said. “I didn’t expect it to happen so soon, but I’m glad it did.”
Romsa didn’t initially plan to get into the coaching ranks following his playing career at NCAA Division II Chadron State. He had flirted with the idea of becoming a graduate assistant with the Chadron State football team, but instead decided to move back to Burns and work on his family ranch. It wasn’t until he was approached by Morrison to take an assistant position with the team that he joined the coaching staff.
The former offensive lineman earned first team All-American honors in his final season at Chadron State. He was a two-time Class 2A all-state selection and was named the state’s top lineman his senior season.
“We’re really excited to add him as our next coach,” Burns athletics director Barry Ward said. “Travis has a real understanding of the kids and community, and a pretty high understanding of football.”
Romsa said he’ll continue using schemes the Broncs have used in the past, but the offense could see some new formations. His experience and familiarity with the program will serve as a huge benefit, especially with some stability and continuity that’ll remain in the program, Ward said.
“It’s a great thing for the kids. I think Travis will come in and put his stamp on things,” Ward said. “He’s going to hit the ground running because he already knows the kids and knows positions. He’s had a front row seat.”
The Broncs are bringing back a handful of seniors next season, players Romsa has been coaching since he stepped into his role as a coach. He’s been a defensive coordinator and has worked with the linemen.
The relationships with the athletes are arguably the biggest highlight for him as he steps into his new position.
“These kids are amazing, and I was able to watch a lot of them grow up, but when it came to coaching, I kind of had to flip that switch of being a friend to becoming a coach,” Romsa said. “I’ve been able to build relationships with them, and I’m excited to get back to it and see what they bring this (upcoming) season.”