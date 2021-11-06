CASPER – While its offense struggled to find much success during its first round loss at the Class 3A state tournament Thursday, Burns flipped a switch and found its usual footing.
The Lady Broncs relayed that into a 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 sweep over Newcastle in the consolation bracket on Friday at the Wyoming Center. They only trailed for three total points throughout the match.
“I think they really decided as a team to just play together and to play well,” Burns coach Shelle Rostad said. “It was just something they switched in their mind, they knew they could play as a team and they had a lot more fun doing it.”
Behind its serving, Burns quickly jumped ahead in the first game, taking an 8-5 lead after a service ace from Sienna Gallegos. Three of the Broncs’ first eight points came from aces, which helped set the tone for the match.
“When you can serve pretty tough and get them out of system and get them back, then that helps limit their good hitters,” Rostad said. “And it’s kind of like a two-way street, when we’re serving tough were hitting tough and that all goes together … sometimes we struggle with the passing side of things, but it seems like when our serving is tough our hitting is tough.”
The Broncs capitalized on consecutive Newcastle attack errors and continued to build on their advantage, going on a five-point run to grab a 13-7 lead. The Dogies struggled to stop the swings from Emma Norris and Savannah Kirkbride, who kept the Dogies off balance by using all corners of the court.
“(Friday) we just worked together a lot more,” Burns senior Kylie Gallegos said. “We passed a lot better, it was our game and more of what we’re used to.”
A kill from Gallegos ignited an early six-point run for Burns in the second game. She notched two more kills before Newcastle found some momentum and tied the set 13-13. However, the Broncs answered by scoring six of the following seven points and carrying that into a 2-0 lead in the match after Brooke Hansen ended the game with a kill.
Burns never trailed or found itself in a tied game in the final set. A seven-point run put it ahead 15-6 on its way to 25-20 win to see day three of the state tournament.
“I’m just proud they made that decision to not quit and to not give up (after Thursday’s loss),” Rostad said. “They worked hard and don’t want to end on a bad note.”
Norris finished with 15 kills and 16 digs. Hansen tallied nine kills and Gallegos had five. Rylee Jo Ward had 30 assists and 12 digs. The Broncs play Pinedale at 10:30 a.m. today for a spot in the third-place game.
“We’re expecting to come out and do the same thing (today),” Ward said. “Come out punching, come out fighting make it to the third and fourth place match and do that same thing.”