BURNS — An early run from the Burns boys basketball team helped set the tone against Thermopolis on Friday night.
The Broncs turned an 8-0 run into a 63-39 win at the Burns Winter Classic.
"We talked a lot about outworking them," Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. "And I think we came out and did that. The shots weren't really falling, but we were able to come out and get good looks just on our effort alone."
Thermopolis stymied the run for a few moments with a pair of buckets, but a finish at the rim from junior Caden Lakin forced a Bobcats timeout with 2 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first period.
Senior Jackson Kirkbride drained a pair of free throws with just over a minute left in the opening frame for a 16-7 advantage but was answered by a Gavin Shumway bucket. The Broncs doubled up their advantage right before the break, however, when David got a shot to fall just before the horn.
Kirkbride scored the first four points of the second period to keep the Bobcats off balance as they struggled to get into any offensive rhythm. Midway through the period, Hardy Johnson managed to get a shot to fall with a 12-foot jumper that he banked in. Johnson finished with 19 points.
Just as it did in the first period, Burns closed out the quarter with a ton of momentum. This time it was a perfectly-run offensive set that saw Luke Lerwick find Spencer Smith for a 3-pointer right before the break and the Broncs took a 32-13 lead into the locker room.
David was creating problems for the Bobcats on the glass and created multiple second-chance opportunities for the Broncs throughout the first half. Burns didn’t struggle to take advantage of any of those opportunities.
Burns put the game out of reach in the third frame, outscoring the Bobcats 28-10 in the period.
Even with the comfortable lead, the Broncs continued to run through their offense and find easy looks at the basket to close out the game.
"We're pretty happy with where we're at right now," Suloff said. "We're glad we were able to execute our offense even when we're ahead that much."
Kirkbride finished with 19 points, Bloom and Smith both netted 10. David finished with 9.
Burns hosts Arvada-Clearmont at 7:30 p.m. today.
BURNS 63, THERMOPOLIS 39
Thermopolis...... 9 4 10 16 – 39
Burns............. 18 14 18 13 – 63
Thermopolis: Longwell 4, Shumway 10, Simeral 3, Johnson 19.
Burns: Bloom 10, Lerwick 8, David 9, Smith 10, Lakin 2, Allen 2, Hape 1, Chavez 2, Kirkbride 19.
Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.