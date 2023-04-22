PINE BLUFFS — Cody Hape may not know what events he is competing in at the state track and field meet until a week before the meet starts May 18.
The Burns senior is OK with that, considering the way things worked out the last time he made a late event change.
As a sophomore, Hape persuaded Broncs coach Cole Manlove to let him try the 400-meter dash for the first time at the Class 3A East Regional. Hape did well enough there that Manlove decided to enter him in the 400 at state.
Hape rewarded Manlove’s risk with a state championship.
Hape battled a knee injury throughout his junior campaign, and finished third at the state meet. Now healthy, Hape has beaten the pre-qualifying standard in seven events, and has proven to be one of Wyoming’s top prep sprinters.
Not just in 2A — which is where Burns now competes — but the entire state.
“He’s one of those kids who is such an oddity, you only get one during your lifetime as a coach,” Manlove said. “You’re torn about how to get him to shine and be at his best.”
Hape set a personal-best time of 49.07 seconds in the 400 at Monday’s Burns Invitational. That came on the heels of him breaking 50 seconds for the first time while winning Cheyenne East’s Okie Blanchard Invitational.
His Burns Invite time is the best in the state, regardless of classification.
His 200 time of 22.79 seconds is tied for eighth-fastest in the state. It’s the best 200 time in 2A. He also has 2A’s top 100 time and its second-best 800 time. Hape also cleared 5 feet, 10 inches in high jump, which is the fifth-best mark in 2A this spring. Manlove is quick to note Hape has cleared 6-0 during practice.
The 400 is a tricky race. It’s a sprint by definition, but runners must master a pace that doesn’t leave them trailing the competition by a wide margin while also leaving them enough energy to finish strongly.
Hape credits experience and middle-distance coach Brooks Hoffman’s training regimen for helping him get through the 400.
“That race hurts a lot more in practice because of Hoffman’s workouts,” Hape said with a smile. “You come to meets, and it’s actually easier. We’ve also broken the race down to what time I need my 200 splits to be, and that helps a lot.
“I want my first 200 to be 22 or 23 (seconds), and I want my first 200 to be about two seconds faster than the second. You have to be fast, but not too fast, because you want gas left in the tank.”
Hape has largely had to pace himself during races this spring because the competition he has seen hasn’t been good enough to keep up with him after the first 100 meters. That changed Monday and contributed to him setting a personal best.
Hape ran his slowest 400 of the season at Friday’s Kendra Roeder Invite in Pine Bluffs. Yet, his time of 52.72 seconds was still nearly five seconds ahead of the runner-up.
Hape wasn’t able to practice the 400 consistently last season, but he has been able to this year. That has made a noticeable difference.
“He’s a tall kid with a great stride, and he loves to run,” said Hoffman, who also is Burns’ head girls coach. “It’s really exciting to see what he’s going to do and where he’s going to end up. He really has a lot of confidence and comfort in the 400 right now.”
Hape’s best events all have their finals on Saturday at the state meet. The biggest gap between finals is just north of two hours, making that schedule less than ideal.
“We’re going to start with his No. 1 event — the 400 — and go from there,” Manlove said. “I’m trying to keep him as involved in the process of deciding what events to do as possible.
“The kids are more engaged, and the buy-in more when they’re included in that process.”
Hape has started to garner NCAA Division I interest as a sprinter. He visited the University of Wyoming this week, and has a visit to Colorado State University slated for next week. Hape isn’t sure where he’ll compete next season, but he knows he hasn’t come close to reaching his full potential.
“I have a lot higher goals I’m going for,” he said. “What I’ve accomplished so far is nothing compared to what I plan on doing.”
Burns boys win Roeder Invite
Junior Ethan Norris won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles to help the Burns boys win the team title at Friday’s Kendra Roeder Invitational in Pine Bluffs.
Norris finished the 110 hurdles in 16.77 seconds and the 300 in 43.44. He also joined Hunter Munson, Carter David and Mason Terry on the winning 4x400 relay team.
Terry, Munson, Dylan Ashworth and Mason Medley teamed up to win the 4x800 (9 minutes, 45 seconds). Ashworth, Munson, Medley and DeDrick Nichols won the 1,600 sprint medley relay (4:04.42).
The Pine Bluffs boys got wins from senior Dalton Schaefer in long jump (19-6½) and pole vault (12-0), while junior Mitchell Birkhoffer was second in shot put (46 feet, 10¼ inches) and won discus (136-6).