BURNS — Cooper Lakin’s record-setting season earned him the opportunity he always wanted: to play college football.
The Burns linebacker signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to suit up for NCAA Division II Chadron State College in Nebraska.
“The second we got there, I felt like I was home,” he said. “It felt like a family. The coaches were really invested in me and made me feel wanted. I love their facilities and everything about being an Eagle.
“The second we got there, I knew that’s where I was going.”
Lakin plans to study agricultural business in Chadron. The 6-foot, 175-pounder’s 27.2 defensive points per game were tops in Class 2A. He posted 126 tackles (60 solo and 16 for loss), five sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception this season.
Lakin did all that while adjusting to a new position after having spent the three previous seasons splitting his time between cornerback and safety. He had big shoes to fill after Cody Winslow paced the state in defensive points in 2021, and more than lived up to that standard.
“He has a nose for the football. You could see play after play how well he was reading things, and he was in on just about every tackle,” first-year Burns coach Travis Romsa said. “He stepped up and played that spot just as well as (Winslow) did.
“(Lakin) is a really good leader, too. From the very first game we played this season, he was leading the team and making sure kids got lined up in the right spots.”
Lakin said the move from secondary to linebacker was relatively seamless.
“Football has always kind of come easy to me,” he said. “Whether I was at corner, safety or linebacker, I was confident my time and dedication would help me succeed.”
Romsa described Lakin as a hard worker who is genuinely excited about playing college football.
“Some guys just think it’s cool to play college football and don’t want to put in the work,” Romsa said. “He really wants to play college football, and is willing to put in the work to be good.”
Lakin hoped the monster season he had would open a lot of doors at the next level, but his scholarship offers came down to Chadron and Hastings (Nebraska) College. Even those offers came late.
“I never gave up, but when it got to the start of basketball season and there still weren’t any offers, I started to think maybe it wasn’t meant to be,” he said. “I’m so glad to have this opportunity.”
