BURNS — Cooper Lakin’s record-setting season earned him the opportunity he always wanted: to play college football.

The Burns linebacker signed a national letter of intent on Wednesday afternoon to suit up for NCAA Division II Chadron State College in Nebraska.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus