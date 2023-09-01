wte-20220902-spts-TravisRomsa

Travis Romsa is entering his first season as Burns’ head football coach. The 2014 Burns graduate spent the past three seasons as an assistant with the Broncs.

BURNS — When he first took over last year, Burns coach Travis Romsa said he wanted to establish a new identity and culture with the Broncs.

The message was received extremely well by the team. The Broncs went on to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017 last season, and showed that they had turned a corner with Romsa at the helm, despite a first-round exit.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

