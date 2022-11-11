Burns junior Emma Norris hits the ball against Lander Valley during the third-place match of the at the Class 3A state volleyball tournament Saturday, November 6th, 2021, at the Wyoming Center in Casper. Michael Smith/Special to WyoSports
Burns junior Emma Norris hits the ball against Pinedale during the Class 3A state volleyball tournament Saturday at the Wyoming Center in Casper. Michael Smith/Special to WyoSports
Burns junior Emma Norris hits the ball against Lander Valley during the third-place match of the at the Class 3A state volleyball tournament Saturday, November 6th, 2021, at the Wyoming Center in Casper. Michael Smith/Special to WyoSports
BURNS – Emma Norris’ path to playing collegiate volleyball started a few years ago, when she made a concerted effort to improve defensively and increase her vertical jumping ability.
The senior did just that. Along the way, Norris became a two-time all-state selection while helping Burns snap a state championship drought.
On Thursday afternoon, Norris signed a national letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at NCAA Division II Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
“It’s a really good opportunity,” Norris said. “I was looking at a couple different programs, but Chadron is going to be altogether better for me. I’m thinking about studying education and, if I go down that path, they have a really good program for that. Chadron is the best fit for me.”
Norris also is considering studying health education or becoming a personal trainer.
She earned All-Class 3A honors last fall while helping the Lady Broncs to their first state tournament appearance since 2014. This season, the 6-footer was an All-Class 2A pick and the East Conference player of the year to help Burns go 25-13-2 en route to its first volleyball state title since 1992.
“She’s been a pillar of the program, as far as establishing that we’re going to do good things,” said first-year Burns coach Anndee McKinney, who was an assistant during Norris’ three previous seasons. “She has really worked hard on her vertical so she can jump higher, and done everything she can to improve her digging and defense.”
Norris finished this season with 330 kills, 356 digs and 65 blocks. All of those were team-highs. She eclipsed the 750 career kills mark earlier this season. Over the past two years, Norris has 752 kills, 655 digs, 122 blocks and 106 ace serves.
She wasn’t always a standout defensive player, but made a concerted effort to improve her passing, McKinney said.
“She wasn’t even playing back row during her freshman and half of her sophomore year, but she has worked hard to really get good at it,” McKinney said. “I put her in middle-back 90% of the time because she moves well laterally and really reads balls well. She’s an all-around player, and those are the qualities Chadron is recruiting her for.”
Norris will join former Burns setter Rylee Jo Ward at Chadron. The duo played together for three seasons, and Norris got the skinny on the Eagles volleyball program and life in Chadron from her former teammate.
“Coach (Jennifer) Stadler is the type of coach I do really well with,” Norris said. “I really liked talking to her when I went to their camp, and have heard really good things about her coaching style.”
