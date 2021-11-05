CASPER – An inability to get in an offensive rhythm was the biggest struggle for Burns on Thursday during its Class 3A state tournament matchup against Lander.
West No. 3 seed Lander disrupted the flow of the East No. 2 Lady Broncs by getting them out of position with tips and dumps. Between the offensive lapses and attack errors, Burns wasn’t able to counter, falling 25-13, 25-23, 25-14 at the Wyoming Center.
“We were in the net more than we’ve ever been in the net,” Burns coach Shelle Rostad said. “We worked really, really hard and we just ended up beating ourselves … that’s a tough loss.”
Lander opened the contest by taking a 10-4 lead following a kill from Timea Ford, which forced a Burns timeout. Six of those 10 points came from Burns errors.
Following the timeout, the Tigers built on their advantage and went on a seven-point run and held a 16-7 lead. A pair of kills from Brooke Hansen helped stymie Lander’s momentum but the Tigers pulled away to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
The second game saw Burns’ most effective offense of the match. Lander held a steady lead for most of the set but the Broncs never let it get within more than two points. After a kill and two aces from Hansen and a kill from Sienna Gallegos, Burns tied the game 18-18. The sides traded points until Demi Stauffenberg secured the 2-0 match lead with a kill.
Despite losing the game, the offense clicked better for Burns in the second set.
“We finally realized what we needed to fix,” Burns sophomore Savannah Kirkbride said. “They kept tipping to our setter and wouldn’t allow us to get in our offense. When we figured it out, we started to score.”
Added Rostad, “We started hitting the ball and when we hit the ball there’s not a lot of teams that can block us or dig us. If we run our offense and do the things that work for us then we’ll rise to the top and their tipping was getting us out of sorts.”
Three consecutive kills from Stauffenberg helped spark a 10-7 Lander lead early in the third set, forcing another timeout from the Broncs. But attack and service errors continued to be a problem for Burns while the Tigers continued to take advantage of those miscues, eventually holding a 18-12 lead before Kyleigh Balderston put the match away with a service ace.
Through the struggles of trying to regroup its offense, Burns was also taken out of its game plan.
“We wanted to serve their seams so that we could knock them out of their system,” Rostad said. “But we couldn’t get those chances.”
Rylee Jo Ward finished with 22 assists, 22 digs and four kills. Hansen tallied seven kills and three digs and Emma Norris finished with 10 kills and 10 digs.
Burns will look to regroup as it takes the court against Newcastle in the consolation bracket at 2:30 p.m. today.