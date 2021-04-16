CHEYENNE – Jaden Gipfert thought she was going to play volleyball in college.
That’s the sport she verbally committed to play at Sheridan College after her sophomore season at Burns High. But she had to go back to the drawing board this summer when the Northern Wyoming Community College District eliminated the athletics departments at both Sheridan and Gillette College.
Iowa Lakes Community College entered the picture over the winter. So did the prospect of being a two-sport athlete at the next level.
Gipfert put pen to paper Thursday afternoon and officially committed to playing for the volleyball and basketball programs at the Esterville, Iowa, school.
“They had six girls who were going to do both last season, but they had to choose because the seasons overlapped due to COVID-19,” said Gipfert, who plans to study physical therapy. “I originally wanted to just play volleyball because that’s what I’m best at, and I think I’ll excel more at volleyball.
“But I also got to know the basketball coach, and I like the way she does things. I know it’s going to be hard, but I also know there are going to be people around who can help me.”
Gipfert doesn’t have to look very far for someone who can speak to the difficulty of balancing the demands of academics and two college sports. Burns girls basketball coach Barry Ward’s daughter, Mckayla, started her college career as a volleyball player at Sheridan College, but also played basketball when the Generals became shorthanded.
“There are going to be some big-time demands for her time,” Barry Ward said. “A fourth of her day is going to be solely athletics, and that takes a toll on the body and mind, and you have to be prepared for it.”
Gipfert averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.7 assists for Burns this past season. All three averages were career bests for the four-year varsity player.
“She is a really good athlete with a big upside,” Ward said. “There’s a lot of untapped potential there because she has only been playing basketball for a few years. We’ve just seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what she can do on the basketball floor.
“She has the potential to be a really, really good wing defender. Her athleticism and jumping ability gives her an advantage over most people she is going to play against.”
Burns volleyball coach Shelle Rostad had similar thoughts about Gipfert’s potential.
“A lot of girls peak as players in high school, and you can see they don’t have much potential left,” Rostad said. “She has not peaked. She has a lot of room to grow.
“She is a really good passer, hitter and server. She is a really good all-around player that can play anywhere on the floor, and that’s going to be a benefit for (Iowa Lakes).”
Gipfert posted 162 kills and a 92.9% serving percentage last season. Her three kills per set ranked fourth in Class 3A among outside hitters. She also passed at a 2.1 clip out of a possible three.
Gipfert is the second Burns athlete to commit to compete in two sports at an Iowa school this season. Lincoln Siebert previously signed to wrestle and play football at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.