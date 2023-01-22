Pine Bluffs junior MaKenna Thurin (4) keeps possession despite pressure from Burns juniors Saria Eklund (14) and Jordan Griess (0) during a girls basketball game at Burns High School on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Burns senior Maianna Siebert (20) blocks a shot by Pine Bluffs senior Abby Gray (3) during a girls basketball game at Burns High School on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
BURNS – The Burns girls held Pine Bluffs scoreless for nearly six minutes across the second and third quarters.
The Broncs forced turnover after turnover in the third quarter yet they still had to hang on for a 52-48 victory over their intra-county rival Saturday night.
Burns used a full-court press to hold the visiting Hornets to just four points in the third quarter. It led by as much as 10 points twice in the fourth, only to see Pine Bluffs close the gap to two points late.
“Our full-court pressure got us the lead, but it almost cost us the lead,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We did a good job of executing in the third quarter, but we gave up a lot of easy baskets in the fourth.”
Pine Bluffs used a 12-4 run to cut into the lead. A 3-pointer from MaKenna Thurin 50-48 with 10 seconds remaining in the contest. Burns senior guard Savannah Kirkbride made a pair of free throws to seal the game.
The game was just a close in the first half with the lead changing hands nine times, and the score tied twice.
“We used our press really well and really got after them,” said Burns junior guard Jordan Griess, who scored a game-high 18 points. “The people up top in the press did a good job, and that got the ball to the people in the back.
“We got tired for a little and thought we could take a rest when we couldn’t. That helped (Pine Bluffs) get back in to the game.”
Kirkbride added 12, while senior forward D.J. Kaur chipped in with 10.
Pine Bluffs was paced by freshman forward Jessica Hoffman’s 16 points. Kelsie Bymer added 11.
“Both sides were sloppy in the first half, but we were answering each other. The difference in the ballgame was turnovers,” Hornets coach Lindsey Forbes said. “We should have had a lot of 3-on-1 situations out of our press breaker. But every time we executed it, we turned it over.
“If we had just executed, it could have been a different ball game.”
BURNS 52, PINE BLUFFS 48
Pine Bluffs…… 13 15 4 16 – 48
Burns…… 14 15 10 13 – 52
Pine Bluffs: Graves 4, Gray 5, Thurin 5, Lerwick 2, Ka. Bymer 0, Ke. Bymer 11, Hoffman 16, A. Sweeter 5, WallowingBull 0.
Burns: J. Griess 18, Hansen 7, Laguna 0, Sa. Eklund 3, Siebert 0, Kirkbride 12, S. Barrett 2, Kaur 10.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.