CASPER – Burns coach Barry Ward knew people would call his team’s berth in the Wyoming Class 2A girls basketball championship game a Cinderella run.
The Lady Broncs entered the tournament four games below .500 and as the No. 4 seed from the East Region. However, they won their first two state tournament games by an average of 11 points to reach the title tilt against Lingle-Fort Laramie.
Ward was OK with Burns being described as an unlikely finalist. But he thought it was important to remind his players before Saturday’s game that Cinderella already had the matching slipper when the prince came calling, and that story ended happily.
The Broncs’ championship story also had a happy ending.
They overcame 38 turnovers and a 12-point deficit to beat Lingle 48-36 and capture their first state title in school history.
“We always believed we were destined to be this good,” Ward said. “When you manifest stuff like that out there, and they all believe, crazy stuff like this happens.
“We started 1-7, and the majority of our losses were to 3A schools. Playing at that level all the time was an advantage for us.”
Burns handled the Doggers’ full-court pressure well in the early going, but struggled to make shots once they got settled. That changed midway through the opening quarter when Lingle tweaked its press.
“After we broke it a few times, we got too comfortable and let down too much,” junior guard Savannah Kirkbride said. “We were playing the game they wanted us to, which was way too quick of a pace. It became complete chaos.
“We had to regroup, remain calm, break the press and slow the game down to more of our pace.
The Doggers (20-8) also struggled to make shots early. Skyla Wunder got them on the scoreboard with 2 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the first. Lingle outscored Burns 9-2 over the remainder of the quarter to take a 9-6 lead.
The Doggers stretched their advantage to 22-10 midway through the second quarter. Burns (14-15) closed the half on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 22-19 at halftime.
Lingle clung to its lead throughout the third. Kirkbride made a 3-pointer from the right wing off an assist from Jordan Griess with 7:19 remaining in the game to put Burns up 33-31.
It never trailed after that.
Ward stressed the importance of rebounding to his team all week. He wasn’t just talking about missed shots caroming off the rim close to the basket. He wanted his ballclub to chase down any and all rebounds. That’s what they did, outrebounding Lingle 62-30 and limiting the slightly taller Doggers to just four second-chance points.
“The last two times we played them, they beat us on the rebounds and that helped them win one of those games,” said Burns junior Brooke Hansen, who finished with 12 rebounds and four points. “Our main goal was to outrebound them.
“Rebounding has been something we’ve been working at all year, and we got it done this week. We had to box them out the best we could, not let them get to the ball and get to it before they could.”
The Doggers shot just 21.6% (16-of-74) from the floor, while Burns made 41.2% (14-for-34) of its shots.
“(Lingle) got so many extra possessions in their semifinal game, so we had to rebound really well,” Ward said. “I thought we could win if we could limit their second chances and try to limit our turnovers.”
Senior forward Daljit Kaur fronted the Broncs with 16 rebounds, 15 points and three blocked shots. She averaged 18 points, 11.3 rebounds and five blocks across three state tournament games.
Kirkbride added 13 points and seven boards. Griess had eight points, six rebounds and four assists. Saria Eklund chipped in with seven points and seven boards.
The Burns girls have made a habit of breaking state championship droughts this school year. In November, they won their first volleyball title in 30 years.
Ward also was 0-for-3 in state title games as a coach, going 0-for-2 at Albin before guiding Burns to the 2011 2A title tilt. He wore the same socks throughout Burns state tournament run. He never washed them and even scrawled “champions” across the toes of the right sock.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Ward said. “It’s fun to be on the winning side finally.”
BURNS 48, LINGLE 36
Lingle-Fort Laramie…… 9 13 9 5 – 36
Burns…… 6 13 11 18 – 48
Lingle-Fort Laramie: Buller 0-0 0-0, Hattan 3-7 0-0 7, Wilkins 0-0 0-0 0, Wunder 3-14 0-0 6, Skinner 2-5 0-0 6, Spears 0-1 0-0 0, N. Speckner 1-11 0-0 2, Leiseth 0-1 0-0 0, Saul 1-7 0-1 2, Rafferty 0-10 1-5 1, J. Speckner 5-15 0-1 10, Rising 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 16-74 1-7 36.
Burns: J. Griess 1-3 6-8 8, Bach 0-0 0-0 0, J. Barrett 0-1 1-2 1, Hansen 1-6 2-2 4, Laguna 0-0 0-0 0, Sa. Eklund 2-5 2-4 7, Seibert 0-0 0-0 0, Kopetsky 0-0 0-0 0, Kirkbride 5-6 2-3 13, S. Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, D. Kaur 5-13 5-9 15, Sh. Eklund 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-34 18-28 62.
3-pointers: LFL 3-23 (Hattan 1-4, Wunder 0-8, Skinner 2-3, N. Speckner 0-2, Saul 0-3, J. Speckner 0-3), Burns 2-5 (J. Griess 0-1, Sa. Eklund 1-2, Kirkbride 1-1, D. Kaur 0-1). Rebounds: LFL 30 (N. Speckner 14), Burns 62 (D. Kaur 16). Assists: LFL 9 (J. Speckner 3), Burns 10 (J. Griess 4). Turnovers: LFL 10 (J. Speckner 3), Burns 38 (Hansen 9). Blocked shots: LFL 4 (Rafferty 2), Burns 5 (D. Kaur 3). Steals: LFL 23 (N. Speckner 7), Burns 6 (J. Griess 2). Team fouls: LFL 21, Burns 11. Fouled out: LFL 1 (Hattan).