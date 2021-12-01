CHEYENNE – There was a point for Emma Gonzalez where she realized she was going to have to make some commitments to get to where she wanted to be on the cross-country course and on the track.
That place was competing for a Division-I school. On Tuesday, the Burns senior signed her national letter of intent with South Dakota State University, where she will be running for the cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams.
“My first realization of what it was going to take was at the end of my freshman track season,” Gonzalez said. “I had just gotten off a really big season … and that’s when I started to realize ‘Hey, I really like to run,’ and I had a talk with my coach (Cole Manlove), and he told me to get to this next level it’s going to take a lot of time and dedication. And from that point on, I decided I was going to make this my life, and that’s what I was going to do.”
That realization and dedication was built on a foundation that started at a young age, Manlove said. He saw the same qualities he had seen in other runners, but Gonzalez’s work ethic set her apart.
“Naturally, you can see gifted runners, and Emma has always had that gift,” said Manlove, who coaches the Pine Bluffs-Burns cross-country team. “And I think that’s translated to a little bit of ability and a little bit of work ethic, and her reward is she has a Division I offer to go run.”
Gonzalez has earned cross-country all-state honors twice. She placed eighth in 2020 with a time of 20 minutes, 40.7 seconds, and was the first runner to earn all-state honors for the program since it had moved Class 3A. She placed third at the state meet in October with a time 19:49.75. Gonzalez captured fourth in both the 1,600 (5:32.45) and 3,200 (11:55.02) at the indoor state meet last season and finished second in the 3,200-meter run at the outdoor state meet in April with a time of 11:58.10 seconds, where she also garnered an all-state nod.
Her consistency across all three seasons and the time she has shaved off has come from that commitment she prioritized. Running has all of her attention.
“From the very first time that I met Emma – I’ve coached her for six years – what’s made her great is her desire to run not as a secondary sport, but as her sport of choice,” Manlove said. “I’d have to say 70% of the runners in my program, it’s a secondary sport … but with Emma, she’s always been a runner.”
While she’s checked one of her goals of joining a D-I program, she still just wants to get better. That was one of the main factors in her decision to sign with the Jackrabbits.
“Visiting South Dakota just felt right. The team atmosphere and the coaches were really great,” said Gonzalez, who will study exercise science. “And I felt like it was a good place where I could always challenge myself and stay competitive, and that’s something I’m looking forward to.”