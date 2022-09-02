BURNS – Since taking the helm in May, Burns football coach Travis Romsa wants everyone to know one thing: this year’s football team will be different.
Despite winning only three games in their past two seasons, Romsa expects greatness from his team.
"I've got high expectations for this team all year," Romsa told WyoSports. "Hopefully, we can go out there and show it on Friday night."
Part of building a new culture is having a strong leadership core. What Burns won't be lacking in this season is leadership. They will be fielding a team of 31 players, led by 12 seniors, including captains Riley McLaughlin, Cooper Lakin, Carter David, Cody Hape, and Jared Allen.
“Nine of (the returning seniors) have started or played in varsity games,” Romsa said. “We have quite a bit of leadership coming in this year.”
On the offensive side of the ball, McLaughlin returns as the team's leading rusher. He accounted for 157 of the team's 577 yards on the ground this past season.
Slot back Cooper Lakin and wide receiver Jared Allen return as the team’s featured pass catchers. Allen led the team in 2021 with 441 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Lakin added 312 yards receiving and 515 yards of total offense.
According to Romsa, both rooms had strong showings in the team’s first scrimmage last week. They have also been instrumental with leadership roles on the team.
“(The rooms) are mostly seniors,” Romsa said. “They really showed up to the weight room all season long and are ready to go."
One area of concern for Romsa, however, is on the offensive line. The team lost four of five starters from last season. Despite this, Romsa is confident time will help the newcomers adjust to the schemes and systems in place.
The linebacking core looks to be strong heading into the season, as well. Lakin and McLaughlin headline a potent duo in the middle of the field that accounted for 126 tackles on the season last year.
“They were flying around the field and playing pretty hard,” Romsa said.
One linebacker the Broncs will be without is Cody Winslow. Last season, the senior middle linebacker accounted for 93 tackles, 28 more than the next closest player on the team.
Instead of looking for one single replacement for Winslow, the team will fill his role by committee. Lakin and McLaughlin will be joined by Allen and Carter David in filling the void that Winslow left.
Burns will face Yuma, Colorado, in its first game of the season for the second straight year. Yuma won last year's game 41-6 – Burns' most lopsided defeat of the season.
