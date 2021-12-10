BURNS – Logan Branigan knew he had the potential to be one of the best wrestlers in Class 3A.
The Burns-Pine Bluffs senior had gone to major out-of-state tournaments like Monster Match Nationals in Denver and Mount Rushmore Mayhem in Rapid City, South Dakota, and beaten state champions from other states.
All Branigan needed to do to prove himself right was to put together a strong state tournament run.
That happened last season.
Branigan won his first two bouts in the 3A 145-pound bracket before falling in the semifinals. He rallied by winning his next two matches to capture third. Branigan finished the season with a 36-7 record.
“My confidence took a little bit longer to develop than I wanted,” he said. “I can’t say what took so long for me to develop the confidence I needed to start winning like that, but I started winning one match after another and developing a lot of confidence.”
Last season was Branigan’s second consecutive trip to the podium. He dropped his first bout as a sophomore in 2020, and won three of the next four to place sixth at 138 pounds.
While Branigan points to his tipping point coming during his junior campaign, Burns coach Dan Clayson thinks his first trip to the podium was that watershed moment.
“When you place for the first time, you feel like you belong up there with the big boys and you’re one of the state’s best,” Clayson said. “(Branigan) has always been a good wrestler, and he has always put in the effort, but it was more about realizing the difference was more mental than physical.
“He needed to expect to go out and win. He really started doing that last year.”
Due to contact tracing concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the state tournament was the first bracketed event Wyoming’s high school wrestlers competed in last season. That format didn’t keep them from seeing the same athletes over the course of the season.
Branigan won the majority of the matches he took the mat for last winter, but he was winning in them in different ways, Clayson said.
“He won some close matches against some tough kids early in the year,” the coach said. “Those wins were big for his confidence, and he really started separating from the rest of the kids in his weight class.
“By the end of the year, he was winning those matches handily. I think it really helped that every time he came off the mat he heard his teammates telling each other, ‘Man, he’s so good right now. Did you see what he did to that kid?’ and things like that. That’ll really build your confidence.”
Branigan – who has signed a letter of intent to wrestle at NCAA Division II Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado – is eager to prove last season’s third-place effort wasn’t a fluke. In fact, he wants to move up the podium. He wants to win a state title.
Branigan is convinced he needed to improve at finishing shots and getting off the bottom. He spent the fall working with volunteer assistant Benjamyn Banville on those two aspects. In 2020, Banville was a state runner-up at 195 pounds for the Broncs.
“I really had to get better at finishing shots because I got stuck under people a lot last year,” Branigan said. “I’m better at not stopping and keeping moving. I’m also getting more reversals and escapes off the bottom.
“Coming in here with coach Banville a couple times a week once school started and drilling that has helped a lot. He’s a big, strong guy, and if I can get off bottom against him, and I can finish shots against him, I should be able to do it on just about anybody.”