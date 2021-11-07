CASPER – Although it faced a familiar opponent during the third-place contest of the Class 3A state volleyball tournament, the style of play Burns saw from Lander was different between the two matches.
In Thursday’s first round matchup, Lander used a tactic of taking Burns setter Rylee Jo Ward out of the game. On Saturday, Lander used the strength of its hitters and defense to beat the Lady Broncs 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 at the Wyoming Center.
“They were actually hitting the ball, last time we played they were just tipping,” Burns sophomore Brooke Hansen said. “We just actually showed up and played (Saturday), we played as a team … we just couldn’t pull through.”
Following a kill from Emma Norris, Lander went on a small three-point run with the help of defense at the net from Emma Goetz, forcing a Burns timeout. Out of the break, Lander continued to build on its momentum while the Broncs struggled to trade points. A five-point run that ended on a kill from Avery Crane helped the Lady Tigers pull away and grab a 1-0 lead in the match.
Burns found some early offensive success in the second set and used it to keep Lander off balance. A kill from Hansen knotted the second game 15-15, which was the sixth tie of the set to that point. That was the closest the rest of the set was, however, and Lander was quick to react to Burns’ swings.
“They cover the floor very well, and you think they’re going to get a kill on them and someone there’s to pop it up. They’re a very good defensive team,” Burns coach Shelle Rostad said. “It was a good game for them.”
Lander put the second set away with a seven-point run, with all of its points coming from kills and service aces.
The Broncs didn’t go away easy, though, and traded points with the Tigers for the entire third set. Ward notched a kill to give the Broncs a 19-17 lead, forcing a Lander timeout. The teams traded points before Savannah Kirkbride gave Burns a 22-19 lead, but Burns couldn’t hang onto it, and Crane sealed the game with a kill.
“I felt like our energy wasn’t that great, and even in that third set when we were in it, it felt like we just shouldn’t put it together,” Rostad said.
Emma Norris finished with 15 kills and 15 digs, and Hansen added six kills. Ward finished with 27 assists and 11 digs.
Burns finished the season 18-19-2 and clinched its first state tournament berth as a member of 3A. It battled from a loss on Thursday to give itself a chance to still finish strong.
“They could have rolled over and died … and they didn’t,” Rostad said. “They just kept coming back and fighting, and that’s the part of the weekend where I’m most proud of them.”
Burns 3 Pinedale 0
The Broncs clinched a spot in the third-place contest by sweeping Pinedale on Saturday morning 25-15, 25-19, 25-23.
Burns turned a 9-0 run into a comfortable win in the first set before trading blows throughout the second game. Trailing 6-4 Burns went on a six-point run to take the lead. Pinedale responded and tied the game 15-15 before the Broncs pulled away behind swings from Norris.
Pinedale held the lead in the third game until the Broncs took a 13-12 advantage and maintained it, holding off a late comeback attempt to secure the sweep.
Norris tallied 16 kills against Pinedale to go with 12 digs. Kirkbride finished with six kills and seven digs in the match.