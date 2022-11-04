CASPER – Burns rallied from a set down to beat Greybull 30-28, 26-28, 25-16, 25-17 in the first round of the Class 2A state volleyball tournament Thursday at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
Greybull grabbed an early 13-7 lead in the first set and looked poised to run away with the opening frame.
However, Burns showcased some serious grit and determination and battled back to tie the set 21-21. The two teams continued to battle from that point on, with neither able to gain more than one-point advantage.
Burns took its first lead of the opening frame when it went up 27-26, but Greybull won the next two points to take a 28-27 lead. The Lady Broncs battled back once again, winning the next three points to win 30-28.
The second set went almost the same as the first. Greybull took an early lead, but Burns battled back to tie it late in the set.
However, Greybull managed to put everything together and came up with their lone set win 28-26.
Those opening two sets seemed to take everything out of Greybull, and they were never able to build enough on their set two victory.
Emma Norris posted 26 kills and 24 digs for Burns. Savannah Kirkbride added 18 digs and 12 kills, while Brooke Hansen posted 21 digs and 11 kills. Madison Foley chipped in with 17 digs for the Broncs, while Tehya Gallegos dished out 39 assists.
Burns never trailed in the final two sets, winning both 25-16 and 25-17. With the win, the Broncs advance to the state semifinals this afternoon to take on Tongue River at 4:30 p.m.
