CASPER – Burns rallied from a set down to beat Greybull 30-28, 26-28, 25-16, 25-17 in the first round of the Class 2A state volleyball tournament Thursday at the Wyoming Center in Casper.

Greybull grabbed an early 13-7 lead in the first set and looked poised to run away with the opening frame.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

