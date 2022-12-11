CHEYENNE – The Capital City didn’t have many wrestlers in the finals of the Charlie Lake Invitational on Saturday at Cheyenne East.
However, the Cheyenne contingent made those championship berths count by going 4-0 in finals.
Cheyenne Central junior Wyatt Weiss started the run with a 6-5 decision at 120 pounds. He raced to a 4-1 lead on Greeley West’s Julian Chavez with a pair of first-period takedowns.
Chavez cut into the lead in the third period by slipping behind Weiss for a takedown that cut the lead to 6-4. Chavez also picked up a stalling point at the end of the bout.
“On my feet, I wrestled well and got the takedowns that were there,” Weiss said. “I needed to finish a little bit better, because I was a little sloppy. I have to get better on bottom, get up and get rolling.
“I knew I was ahead, and he got his legs in on top, and I gave up that stalling point because I knew I was ahead. I’m satisfied with the way the weekend went, but I know what I have to work on.”
Central junior Jack Ring used a three-point near fall to grab a 7-1 lead over Scottsbluff’s Josiah Mobley at the end of the first period. The 182-pounder led 11-1 before he picked up the pin in 5 minutes, 3 seconds.
“He’s a tough kid, but I was looking to score the whole time,” Ring said. “That’s my goal for the season. I want to score a lot of points this year and be as dominant as I can on the mat.
“I saw (Mobley) wrestle a couple times in this tournament, so I thought the trip would be there. You can do that with those taller, lankier kids. It’s also one of my go-to takedowns.”
Ring finished the day 4-0, with three wins by technical fall.
Keagan Bartlett rounded out Central’s championships by pinning Douglas’ Carter Archuleta in 2:44.
“Coach (Greg) Bell and I talked before the tournament about setting the standard for myself,” said Bartlett, who was 4-0, with four pins Saturday. “He thinks I can get three takedowns in every match and a pin. That’s a big goal, but I was able to do it.”
The Central girls picked up four championships in the round-robin format that was completed before the boys’ finals. The Indians also had two girls place second.
Ellyse Rimmasch (91-95 pounds) picked up a pair of pins to win her title. Abby Vroman pinned all three of her foes in the 110-117 division.
Kaiana Garlough also went 2-0 with a pin in the 119-123 division.
“It was pretty good for my first tournament,” Garlough said. “I won my first match by pin, and took the second one in overtime. It’s really good to see this many girls wrestling at a tournament.”
Meadow King rounded out Central’s champions, going 3-0 with two pins in the 141-150 grouping.
Central placed fourth in the team standings with 144 points, while Cheyenne East was fifth (130.5).
Charlie Green was the lone East boy to win a title, pinning Thompson Valley’s Sabastian Sanchez in 46 seconds.
“I lost to him last year, and I thought I had a pretty good chance going into that match,” said Green, who went 4-0 on the weekend with three pins. “I lost by a point last year. I thought I could have beaten him last year, but I wasn’t ready for the year.
“I’ve gotten a lot better in the past year, and I feel good about the way things are going. I put myself in a really good position to win.”
East’s girls got titles from Elizabeth Grube (133-139) and Kaelyn Ronnau (143-152). Both wrestlers were 3-0 with three pins.
Cheyenne South was 24th in the boys team standings. Senior Hannah Soden won the girls 122-125 bracket with a pair of pins.