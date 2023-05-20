CASPER – Depth has carried the Cheyenne Central girls track and field team during its state championship streak.
This weekend was no exception, as the Lady Indians clinched their fifth consecutive Class 4A title Saturday afternoon at Harry Geldien Stadium.
Central finished with 131 team points, while runner-up Natrona County had 113. The championship was already clinched before the meet’s final event, but the 4x400-meter relay quartet of seniors Brinkley Lewis, Joslyn Siedenburg and Madisyn Baillie and sophomore Karson Tempel closed with a runner-up time of 4 minutes, 4.15 seconds for good measure.
“This was beyond what I had hoped going into the weekend,” coach Sean Wilde said. “I score it so many ways before we get here. I score the best-case scenario, the worst-case scenario and a lot more.
“I didn’t have us getting that many points. We overperformed. We have big dogs that can go out and get us 10 points for an event win, but we also have second and third kids in events who go out and get us points.”
Wilde pointed specifically to senior Averie Perriton and junior Emma Hofmeister as examples of that.
Perriton opened the state meet by chasing down Natrona County’s Ally Wheeler to finish second in the 3,200-meter run. She also was fourth in the 800, sixth in the 1,600 and eighth in the 300 hurdles. Perriton’s time of 11 minutes, 25.45 seconds in the 3,200 was a personal best by more than 20 seconds. She also ran the best time of her career in the 800 (2:22.34).
“I had a good meet and was able to follow up Sydney (Morrell) and Madisyn Baillie and add points for our team,” Perriton said. “I wanted to snipe (Wheeler) at the end of that 3,200, and that’s what I was able to do. That was a big start for our team.”
Hofmeister placed fourth in the 1,600, fifth in the 3,200 and eighth in the 800. She also joined Lauren Clarke, Rian Cordell-Reiner and Sydney Gough on the runner-up 4x800 relay team.
“Last year, (Perriton) didn’t score in any of her events, but she scored in all four of her events this year,” Wilde said. “That’s huge. The journey of this team has been monumental.”
Wilde describes it that way because this year’s senior class were sophomores when the Indians won a state title without having any athletes reach the top two spots on the medal stand.
That was far from the case this weekend.
Morrell closed her storied career with state titles in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and a fourth-place effort in the 400. She ran the 400 and 1,600 within an hour of each other Saturday.
Morrell had Cody junior Ada Nelson within feet of her for nearly the entirety of the 1,600, but pulled away over the final lap and won comfortably with a time of 5:06.97.
“There were people all over the track telling (Nelson) to make her move, and she never did,” Morrell said. “I thought she was either waiting to see what I was going to do, or she just didn’t have the extra kick in her.
“If she had passed me in the race, it could have gone a lot differently because of how I was feeling after running that 400.”
Baillie won her second state title of the meet by nipping Star Valley senior Ava Morgan at the finish line in the 100-meter hurdles. Baillie crossed the line in 14.77 seconds, while Morgan clocked in at 14.87.
“I always like when someone is there pushing me because it makes me go faster,” Baillie said. “That was a really good race. We were going back and forth the whole time. When I finally got ahead at the finish, it felt great.”
Baillie closed the individual portion of her meet schedule with a third-place showing in the 300 hurdles (45.45). She did that despite a timing issue that threw her off the entire race.
“I wasn’t on my steps, and was off on every hurdle,” Baillie said. “I had the wrong lead leg and wrong trail leg. I was just opposite. I just kept going and tried to make the best of it.”
The Indians also got individual titles from Lewis (pole vault) and Tempel (triple jump) on the weekend, bringing their total to seven.
Hape takes two titles
Burns senior Cody Hape’s 400-meter dash goals changed dramatically over the course of the season. He started the year wanting to run a time below 51 seconds. Once he did that, he aimed for sub-50. Eventually, sub-49 became the target.
Hape did that – and then some – on his way to running away with the Class 2A state championship in a class-record time of 48.46 seconds. He won the race by nearly 1.5 seconds.
“That race hurt extremely bad, but I thought I might as well go all out, since it was the next-to-last race of my high school career,” Hape said. “Hearing I got 48, which was my goal, helped me feel better. Hearing that it was a 48.4 made me feel amazing. That’s all I could ask for.”
Hape – who signed with the University of Wyoming on Monday – knew he was going to have to run a great race to beat Big Piney senior Colby Jenks, who had already won the 800 in a class-record time of 1 minute, 53.64 seconds. Hape expected Jenks to be hot on his heels, but decided he had to focus on himself when he couldn’t hear Jenks behind him.
“That was my first time running against him, so I had him in the back of my mind early on,” Hape said. “Knowing he was behind me pushed me the most. I didn’t know where he was, so I focused on just running my race and doing the best I could.”
Hape also won the 3A 400 title as a sophomore in 2021.
He closed his prep career by winning the 200-meter dash in 22.89 seconds. Wind River’s Jaycee Herbert was second (23.05). Hape also had a runner-up effort in the 100 on Saturday, crossing in 11.18 seconds.
The Broncs made a valiant run at the 2A team title. The 4x400 relay team of Dylan Ashworth, Cody Piasecki, Hunter Munson and Cooper Lakin won in 3:27.57. Those 10 points weren’t enough to get them past Big Horn. The Rams added six points with a third-place effort in the 4x400, and held on for 102-99.5 win over Burns.
Fleming edged out
Laramie’s Christopher Gonzales claimed the 4A boys shot put title on his final throw of the meet. His heave of 53-10¾ put him ahead of Cheyenne Central junior Hadyn Fleming (53-8¼).
The pair had the reverse finish during Friday’s discus competition.
“I had a feeling his last throw was going to be his best, so I was really worried the whole time,” said Fleming, who won discus Friday. “If I was going to lose to one guy out there, I’m glad it was (Gonzales). He’s a really good guy.”
Fleming’s runner-up mark – which also is a personal best – came on his first throw of the competition. He also had a toss of 52-5½, which would have been good for fourth.
“I’m disappointed I didn’t win, but I’m very, very happy with how I threw,” Fleming said. “I’ve been working my tail off for this, and I’ve still got another year to go after the state title.”
The Indians also got five points toward the team standings, thanks to seniors Auggie Lain and Keagan Bartlett placing sixth and seventh, respectively. Lain had a top mark of 51-1¼, while Bartlett’s best was 50-5¾.
Central’s boys placed second in the team standings with 95 points. Natrona County won the title with 115.
Leaping Lerwick
Pine Bluffs senior Stu Lerwick had gotten comfortable on the third-place rung of the medal stand. He was third in both shot put and long jump Friday.
Lerwick moved up to the top spot with a winning leap of 43-8½ in triple jump.
“It feels great to jump farther than you ever have on such a nice day at state,” Lerwick said. “… I take a lot of pride in triple jump, so this is a great way to finish my career.”
Lerwick’s winning mark came on his final attempt. He also notched a 43-1 on his second attempt.
Burns senior Cody Piasecki placed second at 41-9.
Old jersey, new finish
Burns junior Ethan Norris found his older brother Tyler’s old track jersey earlier this year. Ethan asked for permission to wear it, and was told he could if he bested Tyler’s top hurdles times. He took down Tyler’s top 110-meter time in the season’s second meet.
“Tyler is going to have to beat me if he wants this jersey back,” Ethan said with a laugh.
On Saturday, Ethan wore Tyler’s old jersey on the second-place podium spot after finishing with a time of 16.04 seconds.
“I could have been a lot more aggressive and smooth over the hurdles, but that felt a lot cleaner than my prelims race,” Norris said. “The biggest thing for me this season has been staying low to the hurdles. In prelims, I was jumping over them instead of stepping over them. I did a lot better job of just stepping over them in the finals.”
Saturday’s finish was salve on the wound Norris was nursing over missing the 300 hurdles final by two-tenths of a second.
“I’d rather have this than mediocre finishes in both,” Norris said.