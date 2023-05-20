CASPER – Depth has carried the Cheyenne Central girls track and field team during its state championship streak.

This weekend was no exception, as the Lady Indians clinched their fifth consecutive Class 4A title Saturday afternoon at Harry Geldien Stadium.


